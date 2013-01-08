* Dollar inflows seen boosting Brazilian real in early 2013 * Mexican peso drops in sync with Wall Street * Brazil real gains 0.3 pct; Mexican peso drops 0.2 pct SAO PAULO, Jan 7 The Brazilian real drifted higher on Monday as dollars flowed back into the country, but the Mexican peso dipped in line with U.S. stocks, with investors pocketing recent gains. Trading volumes remained subdued after the holiday period, as a U.S. session void of relevant economic data releases failed to inspire investors. The Brazilian real gained 0.3 percent to 2.029 per greenback as dollars resumed flowing following a seasonal period of scarcity. Recent measures taken by the central bank to facilitate foreign capital inflows also supported the currency. "Outflows have been diminishing and we're even seeing (net) inflows after the end of the year, when companies often send profits abroad and hedge their FX positions," said Mauricio Nakahodo, an economic research consultant with Tokyo-Mitsubishi bank in Sao Paulo. Inflation concerns also caused many investors to bet the central bank would favor a real just slightly weaker than 2 per dollar to avoid a pass-through to prices. In Mexico, the peso weakened 0.2 percent to 12.7650 after a 1 percent rally in the first week of the year. Traders said investors were pocketing part of those gains, taking a cue from equity losses on Wall Street. Latin American FX prices at 1802 GMT: Currencies daily % year-to- change ate % Latest change Brazil real 2.029 0.3 0.52 Mexico peso 12.7650 -0.2 0.74 Argentina peso* 7.0200 0.28 -3.55 Chile peso 471.2000 0.36 1.59 Colombia peso holiday n/a n/a Peru sol 2.5450 0.00 -0.24 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages