* Brazil keeps Selic at all-time low, warns of inflation * Brazil shorter-dated rates fall, longer-dated rates up * Chile's Pinera appears to dismiss fears of FX intervention * Brazil real gains 0.1 pct, Mexico peso up 0.2 pct By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 17 Brazil's yield curve steepened on Thursday after the central bank decided to hold the base Selic rate at an all-time low of 7.25 percent even as it acknowledged growing risks of inflation. Short-term interest rates fell or remained flat, with the contract maturing in Jan. 2014 unchanged at 7.16 percent, after the bank late on Wednesday repeated its position that keeping the Selic stable for a prolonged period remains the "best strategy" to curtail inflation. But longer-term rates climbed higher, with the contract for Jan. 2015 up 4 basis points at 7.8 percent, on the perception that inflation will be a problem the central bank will have to address down the road. "If the central bank wanted to anchor inflation expectations, it did not succeed in that statement," said Andre Perfeito, an economist with Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo. Brazil's consumer inflation closed 2012 at 5.84 percent, well above a government target of 4.5 percent, but still within its tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. Prices continued to gain traction in 2013, complicating President Dilma Rousseff's bid to spur growth by keeping rates at all-time lows. The central bank said in its statement after Wednesday's monetary policy meeting that risks to inflation increased in the short term. It said a recovery in domestic activity has been weaker than expected. LATAM CURRENCIES GAIN By acknowledging a worsening inflation scenario, the central bank supported bets on a stronger currency as an instrument to curb inflation, analysts said. The Brazilian real gained 0.1 percent to 2.0405 per dollar, within a narrow range of 2.0-2.05 per dollar it has been trading since the beginning of the year. Other Latin American currencies also posted gains, with the Mexican peso up 0.3 percent, as a positive Wall Street session encouraged investors to take risk in emerging markets. The Chilean peso rose 0.5 percent to 472.60 per dollar after President Sebastian Pinera said the central bank needs to consider the exchange rate's long-term fundamentals when deciding whether to intervene in the market. In comments that appeared to dismiss fears of central bank intervention, Pinera also noted Chile's exports continued to grow despite the recent strength in the currency. The Chilean peso gained 8.5 percent in 2012 and 1.3 percent so far this year. Latin American FX prices at 1555 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0405 0.15 -0.02 Mexico peso 12.5865 0.27 2.21 Chile peso 472.3000 0.53 1.36 Colombia peso 1766.6500 0.44 -0.04 Peru sol 2.5440 0.12 0.28 Argentina peso 4.9475 0.05 -0.71 Argentina peso 7.5200 -0.27 -9.84