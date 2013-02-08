* Brazilian real closes down 0.05 pct, after cenbank move * Brazilian Cenbank gives nod to stronger real * Mexico peso down 0.05 pct, investors eye global woes By Alexandra Alper and Walter Brandimarte MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 Brazil's currency cooled on Friday after the central bank intervened to slow the real's rally, while other Latin American currencies were mostly flat on renewed concerns about the Euro-zone crisis. The real eased 0.05 percent to close at 1.9715 after the central bank moved to halt the rapid rise of the currency -- which has gained about 8 percent since November. The intervention came despite comments by a number of policymakers, including Finance Minister Guido Mantega, suggesting the government was ready to accept a stronger currency to cheapen the price of imported goods and put a lid on inflation. In an interview with Reuters on Thursday night, Mantega said the real, which last week gained past the level of 2 per dollar for the first time in seven months, "has found a reasonable floating band." The central bank's move followed a week of intense volatility in the currency market as investors scrambled to figure out how policymakers were adjusting Brazil's foreign exchange policy. "While investors may be skeptical about Brazil's intentions near-term, a solid and ongoing commitment to a stable real, instead of a weaker real, may end up marking its return to being a favored emerging market trade," Brown Brothers Harriman's analysts said in a research note. The real is now likely to enter the traditional Carnival lull that will halt Brazilian markets for most of next week. The Mexican peso cooled 0.05 percent to 12.727 per dollar, as renewed euro-zone concerns and upcoming U.S. spending cuts weighed on the currency of Latin America's no. 2 economy. The peso has gained more than 1 percent since the close of 2012, but has been slowly pulling off a ten-month high reached on Jan. 17. Investors "are waiting for any pretext to get some air," said Jorge Gordillo, an analyst at CI Banco in Mexico city, who said European central bank governor Mario Draghi's comments on Thursday were still weighing on the peso. On Thursday, Draghi said the exchange rate is important for growth and price stability, which investors perceived as a sign the bank is concerned with the common currency's recent advance and potentially could act to stem its strength. Gordillo predicted that the peso would fall to around 12.90 to 13 pesos per dollar, as the deadline for automatic spending cuts in the United States - March 1 -- draws near. "A lot of us analysts are saying that the peso is at its last phase of strength," he said. PRICES 22:30 Currencies daily YTD % % change change Latest Brazil real 1.9715 -0.05 3.48 Mexico peso 12.727 -0.05 1.08 Chile peso 472.200 0.02 1.38 0 Colombia peso 1786.00 0.34 -1.12 00 Peru sol 2.5790 -0.04 -1.09 Argentina peso 4.9950 -0.05 -1.65 Argentina peso 7.6500 0.39 -11.37