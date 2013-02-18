* Traders evaluating Mantega comments, Fri central bank action * U.S. holiday keeps trading volumes thin * Mexican peso flat after positive Q4 GDP data By Asher Levine and Lorena Segura SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Feb 18 The Brazilian real eked out a gain on Monday as investors weighed signals about the government's preferred exchange rate, while a holiday in the United States kept trading volumes low and exchange rates across the region were little changed. Investors in Brazil took a break to re-evaluate their trading strategies after the local currency, the real, swung widely in the previous session. On Friday, hawkish comments by Finance Minister Guido Mantega led traders to step up bets on tighter monetary policy this year. The real trimmed gains, however, after the central bank intervened to stop the currency from strengthening past 1.95 per dollar. The real gained 0.12 percent on Monday, to close at 1.9622 against the dollar. "With little volatility, the market should slowly begin to head for 1.95," said Italo dos Santos, a currency specialist at ICAP Corretora in Sao Paulo. "But the central bank's rationale changes, the numbers change and we can't assume this level is here to stay." Brazil's central bank targets an inflation rate of 4.5 percent, with a 2 percent tolerance band in either direction. Trailing 12-month inflation reached 6.15 percent in January. "The market is still trying to figure out what exchange rate the government wants," said Jose Carlos Amado, a trader with brokerage Renascenca in Sao Paulo. "After what Mantega said last week, the market will continue testing a weaker dollar." The Mexican peso weakened 0.02 percent to trade at 12.6871 per U.S. dollar, little changed after data showed healthy consumer spending helped the country's economic output pick up to 0.8 last quarter, despite a drop in manufacturing. "We're expecting low trading activity because of the holiday," said a Mexico-city based analyst. "Plus, the G-20 is not sending signals of confidence to markets, since their recommendations are all about avoiding competitive devaluations," he added. Policymakers from the world's 20 biggest economies promised on Saturday not to devalue their currencies to boost exports but stopped short of condemning Japan's easing policies, which have driven down the yen. Latin American FX prices at 2151 GMT: Currencies daily YTD % % change change Latest Brazil real 1.9622 0.12 3.97 Mexico peso 12.6871 -0.02 1.40 Chile peso 471.700 -0.15 1.48 0 Peru sol 2.5780 -0.16 -1.05 Argentina peso 5.0100 0.05 -1.95 Argentina peso 7.6800 0.39 -11.72