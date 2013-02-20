* Real falls 0.26 pct, tracking US stocks * Mexican peso dips 0.39, as European woes weigh By Alexandra Alper MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Latin American currencies cooled on Wednesday morning as a strike in Greece and weak Italian data renewed concerns of deep economic stagnation in the euro zone and U.S. equities markets dipped. Tens of thousands of Greeks took to the streets of Athens as part of a nationwide strike against austerity, while data showed Italian industrial orders fell in December. Currencies tracked U.S. stocks lower as investors found few reasons to buy equities following a rally. "The news out of Europe rekindles ever-present themes of insolvency in these nations," which dampens risk appetite, Enrique Alvarez, an economist at IDEAglobal said. The Brazilian real weakened 0.26 percent to trade at 1.9595 per dollar, a day after data showed unexpectedly poor retail performance and the central bank hinted it was not ready to raise rates to tackle inflation. "You are still sort of lifting the curtain up on different metrics related to where Brazil stood at the end of last year and they are not good," said Alvarez. Data on Tuesday showed Brazilian retail sales fell unexpectedly in December, as rising inflation began to erode the consumer spending that kept Latin America's largest economy out of recession for the past year. Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini also on Tuesday said the bank is ready to "adjust" monetary policy if needed, but added inflation is not spiraling out of control, reinforcing the view that the bank is not going to take any action just yet. Still, Alvarez said he expects the real could get as strong as 1.90 per dollar in the next two to three months as the central bank lets the currency appreciate. The Mexican peso fell 0.39 percent to trade at 12.6790 per dollar. Francisco Diez, managing director of emerging markets at RBC Capital Markets, said he expected the peso to still be trading in the 12.60 to 12.72 range on Friday. Latin American FX prices at 17:11 GMT: Currencies daily YTD % % change change Latest Brazil real 1.9595 -0.26 4.11 Mexico peso 12.6790 -0.39 1.46 Chile peso 473.000 -0.23 1.21 0 Colombia peso 1792.10 -0.08 -1.46 00 Peru sol 2.5820 -0.04 -1.20 Argentina peso 5.0200 -0.15 -2.14 Argentina peso 7.7900 -1.16 -12.97