* Brazil mid-Feb inflation index up 0.68 pct, above forecast of +0.61 pct * Brazil inflation data fuels bets cenbank to raise Selic key rate * Brazil real, Mexican peso little changed after early gains By Natalia Cacioli and Paula Arend Laier SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Brazil's currency and interest rate futures rose on Friday after data showed an index of consumer price inflation slowed less than forecast, fueling bets the central bank will resort to a tighter monetary policy to control prices. Encouraging business confidence data out of Germany supported investor appetite for risk globally, buoying Latin American currencies in general. Gains faded later in the global trading day, however, as investors turned more cautious before the weekend. The Brazilian real gained as much as 0.4 percent, recovering from two consecutive sessions of losses, after a report showed a government-sponsored cut in electricity rates slowed the country's inflation only slightly. But it last traded at 1.9713 reais per dollar, just slightly stronger than Thursday's close. "We have a more positive environment abroad after the German business confidence data, and here the IPCA-15 came in above expectations, increasing bets that the exchange rate will be used along with interest rates to fight inflation," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with WestLB bank in Brazil. Brazil's IPCA-15 inflation index, considered a preview of the country's official IPCA index, climbed 0.68 percent in the month to mid-February, less than the 0.88 percent rise in the previous period, but above economists' forecast for a 0.61 percent increase. Domestic interest rate futures rallied, with the contract for January 2014 up 10 basis points to 7.77 percent, as investors bet the central bank could raise the benchmark Selic rate as early as March to fight inflation. Brazil's domestic yield curve priced in a slightly larger than 50 percent chance of a Selic hike in March, said Vitor Carvalho, senior trader with Ativa brokerage in Sao Paulo. By May, the odds of a half-percentage-point increase in the Selic reached 80 percent. Brazil's central bank has said it would maintain the Selic at an all-time low of 7.25 percent for a "prolonged period," but consistently higher-than-expected inflation prints have fueled speculation the bank may change that language soon. Latin American FX prices at 1610 GMT: Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 1.9710 0.06 3.50 Mexico peso 12.7575 -0.02 0.84 Chile peso 473.5000 -0.06 1.10 Colombia peso 1802.7700 -0.21 -2.04 Peru sol 2.5820 0.00 -1.20 Argentina peso 5.0275 0.05 -2.29 Argentina peso 7.7900 0.51 -12.97