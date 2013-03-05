* Brazil central bank seen signaling possible hikes ahead
* Brazilian real up 0.33 pct, Mexico peso up 0.17 pct
By Jean Arce and Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY, March 5 Yields on short-term
interest rate futures in Brazil rose on Tuesday as investors bet
the country's central bank may signal this week that it could
raise borrowing costs if inflation accelerates.
All 56 analysts and economists polled by Reuters last week
expect Brazil, Latin America's top economy, to leave its
benchmark Selic rate at a record low 7.25 percent at the end of
the two-day central bank meeting that started on Tuesday.
But policymakers could stop promising to keep borrowing
costs steady for a long period after a rise in consumer prices.
Yields on shorter-term interest rate futures rose on
Tuesday as investors bet on hikes in the coming months.
The market sees only a slight chance of a 25 basis point
hike this week, though investors see the Selic rising as much as
100 basis points this year.
"The BCB will keep rates on hold and move the statement to a
more decisive hawkish tone," Brown Brothers Harriman analyst
Ilan Solot wrote in a note.
"If inflation trends don't start to improve very soon, hikes
could start as early as the April 16/17 meeting," he added.
Brazil Central Bank Governor Alexandre Tombini has said the
bank is working to re-anchor inflation expectations toward the
level of 4.5 percent - the center of a government target that
stretches from 2.5 percent to 6.5 percent.
Brazil's 12-month inflation rate is expected to have risen
to 6.20 percent in February from 6.15 percent in
January, according to a Reuters poll published on Monday.
The Brazilian real firmed 0.33 percent to bid at
1.9650 per dollar. Higher interest rates in Brazil could boost
the appeal of fixed-income assets denominated in the Brazilian
currency.
Latin American currencies were also supported by data that
showed the U.S. services sector grew at its fastest pace in a
year in February and by a rise in the Dow Jones Industrial
Average to a record high that broke through levels last seen in
2007.
Mexico sends roughly 80 percent of its exports north of the
border and its factories tend to move in lock step with the
United States'.
Mexico's peso rose 0.34 percent to trade at
12.7090 against the U.S. dollar, tempered by bets that Mexico's
central bank might cut interest rates at its Friday meeting.
"It is the caution that we are living in between (economic)
fundamentals...and a possible interest rate cut by the Banco de
Mexico," said Mario Copca, an analyst at CI Banco in Mexico
City.
Mexico's central bank signaled in January that it could cut
rates if inflation continues to trend down and growth flags,
reducing investor appetite for the currency.
Only five of 21 analysts expected the central bank to cut
interest rates this Friday, according to a Reuters poll last
week, but the majority expect a 50 basis point reduction in
April or June.
Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps were little
changed on Tuesday. The market is pricing in slightly less than
even odds of a 25-basis-point cut this week.
Data on Tuesday showed Mexican consumer confidence fell for
a second straight month in February, following a slump in retail
sales in December for the first time in more than a decade.
Analysts still expressed optimism about the peso's
prospects. Demand for Mexican assets has been supported by
expectations that the new government that took office in
December will be able to push through key economic reforms this
year.
"The market is a little less optimistic on the growth side
of Mexico and that will temper any advances somewhat...(but) I
still think it has one of the most unimpeded paths to
appreciation on the Latin American side," said Enrique Alvarez,
an economist at IdeaGlobal in New York.
Latin American FX prices at 1930 GMT:
Currencies daily YTD %
% change
change
Latest
Brazil real 1.9650 0.33 3.82
Mexico peso 12.7090 0.24 1.22
Chile peso 472.700 0.32 1.27
0
Colombia peso 1809.70 0.23 -2.41
00
Peru sol 2.5950 0.04 -1.70
Argentina peso 5.0550 0.00 -2.82
Argentina peso 7.8000 0.26 -13.08