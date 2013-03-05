* Brazil central bank seen signaling possible hikes ahead * Brazilian real up 0.33 pct, Mexico peso up 0.17 pct By Jean Arce and Michael O'Boyle MEXICO CITY, March 5 Yields on short-term interest rate futures in Brazil rose on Tuesday as investors bet the country's central bank may signal this week that it could raise borrowing costs if inflation accelerates. All 56 analysts and economists polled by Reuters last week expect Brazil, Latin America's top economy, to leave its benchmark Selic rate at a record low 7.25 percent at the end of the two-day central bank meeting that started on Tuesday. But policymakers could stop promising to keep borrowing costs steady for a long period after a rise in consumer prices. Yields on shorter-term interest rate futures rose on Tuesday as investors bet on hikes in the coming months. The market sees only a slight chance of a 25 basis point hike this week, though investors see the Selic rising as much as 100 basis points this year. "The BCB will keep rates on hold and move the statement to a more decisive hawkish tone," Brown Brothers Harriman analyst Ilan Solot wrote in a note. "If inflation trends don't start to improve very soon, hikes could start as early as the April 16/17 meeting," he added. Brazil Central Bank Governor Alexandre Tombini has said the bank is working to re-anchor inflation expectations toward the level of 4.5 percent - the center of a government target that stretches from 2.5 percent to 6.5 percent. Brazil's 12-month inflation rate is expected to have risen to 6.20 percent in February from 6.15 percent in January, according to a Reuters poll published on Monday. The Brazilian real firmed 0.33 percent to bid at 1.9650 per dollar. Higher interest rates in Brazil could boost the appeal of fixed-income assets denominated in the Brazilian currency. Latin American currencies were also supported by data that showed the U.S. services sector grew at its fastest pace in a year in February and by a rise in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record high that broke through levels last seen in 2007. Mexico sends roughly 80 percent of its exports north of the border and its factories tend to move in lock step with the United States'. Mexico's peso rose 0.34 percent to trade at 12.7090 against the U.S. dollar, tempered by bets that Mexico's central bank might cut interest rates at its Friday meeting. "It is the caution that we are living in between (economic) fundamentals...and a possible interest rate cut by the Banco de Mexico," said Mario Copca, an analyst at CI Banco in Mexico City. Mexico's central bank signaled in January that it could cut rates if inflation continues to trend down and growth flags, reducing investor appetite for the currency. Only five of 21 analysts expected the central bank to cut interest rates this Friday, according to a Reuters poll last week, but the majority expect a 50 basis point reduction in April or June. Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps were little changed on Tuesday. The market is pricing in slightly less than even odds of a 25-basis-point cut this week. Data on Tuesday showed Mexican consumer confidence fell for a second straight month in February, following a slump in retail sales in December for the first time in more than a decade. Analysts still expressed optimism about the peso's prospects. Demand for Mexican assets has been supported by expectations that the new government that took office in December will be able to push through key economic reforms this year. "The market is a little less optimistic on the growth side of Mexico and that will temper any advances somewhat...(but) I still think it has one of the most unimpeded paths to appreciation on the Latin American side," said Enrique Alvarez, an economist at IdeaGlobal in New York. Latin American FX prices at 1930 GMT: Currencies daily YTD % % change change Latest Brazil real 1.9650 0.33 3.82 Mexico peso 12.7090 0.24 1.22 Chile peso 472.700 0.32 1.27 0 Colombia peso 1809.70 0.23 -2.41 00 Peru sol 2.5950 0.04 -1.70 Argentina peso 5.0550 0.00 -2.82 Argentina peso 7.8000 0.26 -13.08