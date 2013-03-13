* Brazil real hovers near unchanged on intervention fears
* Mexico peso gains 0.4 pct, Brazil real up 0.1 pct
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 13 The Mexican peso gained
for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, leading Latin
American currencies higher, as data showed U.S. retail sales
rose in February more than twice as much as economists expected.
The data boosted prospects for Mexico's economy, adding to
investor optimism about a series of structural reforms planned
by the new government of President Enrique Pena Nieto. The
United States is the main destination for Mexican exports.
The Mexican peso firmed 0.4 percent to 12.3955 per
dollar, piercing the mark of 12.4 per greenback for the first
time in 18 months. Since March 6, the peso has gained more than
3 percent against the dollar.
Pena Nieto, who took office in December, unveiled a plan
this week to allow more competition in the telecommunications
sector, raising hopes that structural reforms are gaining
traction in Latin America's second-largest economy.
He has also promised changes to the country's tax system and
its state-run energy sector in a bid to attract more investment
and boost growth to 6 percent a year, about three times the
average of the past decade.
The reform outlook encouraged rating agency Standard &
Poor's to signal on Tuesday it may upgrade Mexico's credit
rating within the next 18 months.
Other Latin American currencies posted more modest gains as
an increase in Italy's borrowing costs kept investor optimism in
check.
The Brazilian real rose 0.1 percent to 1.9595
per dollar. Its gains were also curbed by expectations the
central bank would intervene in the market to curb any sharp
moves in the exchange rate.
"The U.S. data came in better than expected and that is
offsetting Europe," said Mauricio Nakahodo, an economic
consultant with Tokyo-Mitsubishi bank in Sao Paulo, referring to
fears Italy could rekindle the European debt crisis.
Latin American FX prices at 1445 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 1.9595 0.15 4.11
Mexico peso 12.3955 0.40 3.78
Chile peso 471.0000 -0.04 1.63
Colombia peso 1799.4000 0.04 -1.86
Peru sol 2.5930 0.04 -1.62
Argentina peso 5.0775 0.00 -3.25
Argentina peso 7.8500 -0.13 -13.63