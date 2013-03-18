* Cyprus to vote on bank tax bid to avoid default
* Brazil real losses cushioned by dollar inflows
* Mexico peso drops 0.1 pct, Brazil real 0.2 pct lower
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Latin American
currencies weakened on Monday as investors feared an escalation
of the euro zone financial crisis following a bailout plan for
Cyprus that would share losses with bank depositors.
The plan, facing a vote in Cyprus' parliament on Tuesday,
includes a tax on bank accounts as part of a 10 billion euro
bailout by the European Union. In an attempt to avoid such a
tax, Cypriots emptied cash machines over the weekend, raising
concerns about the stability of the euro zone banking sector.
"It's just natural that, in an environment like that,
investors seek safer assets," said Flavio Serrano, a senior
economist with Espirito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo.
The Brazilian real fell 0.2 percent but its losses
were cushioned by dollar inflows, traders said.
The Mexican peso lost 0.1 percent but remained more
than 3.5 percent stronger in the year-to-date, supported by
expectations of market-friendly reforms by the new government of
President Enrique Pena Nieto.
"We think that the peso will probably strengthen further
over the coming months," Capital Economics' analysts wrote in a
research note, forecasting the Mexican currency could hit the
level of 12 per dollar later this year.
Latin American FX prices at 1635 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 1.9856 -0.22 2.74
Mexico peso 12.4260 -0.09 3.53
Chile peso 471.7000 -0.02 1.48
Colombia peso 1808.8500 -0.16 -2.37
Peru sol 2.5980 -0.23 -1.81
Argentina peso 5.0950 -0.05 -3.58
Argentina peso 8.0300 0.25 -15.57