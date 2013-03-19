* Cyprus rejects bailout plan, nears financial meltdown * Brazil exporters sell dollars to take advantage of weaker real * Brazil real 0.1 percent stronger, Mexico peso drops 0.3 percent By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, March 19 Latin American currencies weakened on Tuesday as investors feared a potential escalation of the euro zone crisis after Cyprus rejected terms of a bailout offered by the European Union. Investors sought dollars and other safer assets as the Cypriot parliament overwhelmingly rejected the bailout plan even after the government proposed to spare small savers from a divisive levy on bank deposits. The Mexican peso, the most liquid Latin American currency, dropped 0.3 percent but still remained the best performing currency in the region with year-to-date gains of more than 3 percent. The Chilean peso lost 0.2 percent to close at a two-week low of 472.70 per U.S. dollar. "The peso was dragged lower by the poor performance of global markets, with nearly all stock indexes falling, as well as copper prices," said a trader in Santiago, referring to Chile's main export product. In Brazil, however, the real gained 0.1 percent as exporters stepped into the market to take advantage of a weaker currency, which had dropped about 2 percent over six consecutive sessions of losses. "Exporters and those who have (dollar) loans are taking the opportunity to close operations in advance," said Mario Battistel, a currency manager at Fair brokerage in Sao Paulo. In Argentina's black market currency trade, the peso sank 2.3 percent to a record-low ask price of 8.27 per dollar. The local currency lost ground a day after the government further tightened controls on foreign currency purchases, a move that will force more Argentines to buy greenbacks at a premium in the black market. It is now virtually impossible to buy foreign currency at the official exchange rate, which is controlled by the central bank. In the formal market, the peso fell 0.98 percent to end at 5.0975 per dollar. Tuesday's losses on the black market mean the spread between the two rates widened to 62 percent. Latin American FX prices at 1915 GMT: Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 1.9859 0.09 2.72 Mexico peso 12.4420 -0.26 3.39 Chile peso 472.7000 -0.21 1.27 Colombia peso 1811.2500 -0.15 -2.50 Peru sol 2.5930 0.15 -1.62 Argentina peso 5.0950 0.05 -3.58 Argentina peso 8.2500 -2.06 -17.82