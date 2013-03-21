* EU gives Cyprus ultimatum to raise money or face
bankruptcy
* Brazil real crosses 2/dlr mark for 1st time since Jan 30
* Mexico says any FX intervention would be rules-based
* Brazil real drops 0.6 pct, Mexico peso 0.5 pct lower
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 21 The Brazilian real and
the Mexican peso slid on Thursday as fears of a financial
meltdown in Cyprus, combined with signs of economic weakness in
Europe, drove investors to the safety of the dollar.
The Brazilian real dropped 0.6 percent,
crossing the 2-per-dollar mark that many analysts considered a
boundary of an informal trading band imposed by policymakers.
It was the first time since Jan. 30 that the real traded
weaker than 2 per dollar, leaving investors on guard for a
possible central bank intervention in the currency market.
"We have to see if the central bank will act now that the
real has weakened past 2 per dollar," said Jaime Ferreira, a
currency trader with Intercam brokerage in Sao Paulo.
"I believe it is too early for an intervention but, if this
lasts till Friday, the central bank may very well do something."
Analysts believe the Brazilian central bank wants the real
to remain within 1.95-2.0 per dollar, slightly stronger than it
was at the end of 2012, to help lower the price of imported
goods and anchor inflation expectations.
The Mexican peso lost 0.5 percent as investors feared
an escalation of the euro zone crisis if Cyprus' banking system
is allowed to collapse in the next few days.
On Friday, the European Union gave the island an ultimatum
to raise the billions of euros it needs to secure an
international bailout before the European Central Bank cuts off
liquidity to Cypriot banks.
"People are worried about Cyprus. Either it accepts the EU
conditions or it goes bankrupt," said Reginaldo Galhardo, a
currency manager with Treviso brokerage.
Investor concerns were also fueled by purchasing managers'
data showing French businesses had their worst performance in
four years in March, likely pushing the euro zone's
second-largest economy into recession, while Germany also seemed
to be running out of steam.
The Mexican currency had hit its strongest level in more
than 1-1/2 years on Wednesday, leaving some investors wondering
whether the government was growing uncomfortable with the
strength of the peso.
But on Thursday Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said Mexico
will continue with its flexible exchange rate and that any
intervention in the currency market would be based on rules.
Latin American FX prices at 1850 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0010 -0.60 1.95
Mexico peso 12.4083 -0.50 3.67
Chile peso 472.6000 0.06 1.29
Colombia peso 1819.8200 -0.09 -2.96
Peru sol 2.5910 0.00 -1.54
Argentina peso 5.0975 0.00 -3.63
Argentina peso 8.4000 4.17 -19.29