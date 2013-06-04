RIO DE JANEIRO, June 4 Most Latin American currencies steadied on Tuesday as global markets extended a relief rally supported by hopes that U.S. stimulus measures will not end as quickly as investors had feared. The exception was the Brazilian real, which weakened after a central bank director said the country may have to live with a weaker exchange rate if it drops in line with other currencies. Hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its bond-buying program in place increased after Monday's data showed the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted to a four-year low. Since then, investors' appetite for risk rebounded as that program provides a steady source of dollars that often flow to emerging markets seeking higher returns. The Mexican peso was unchanged at 12.755 per dollar. Earlier in the session, it gained to as much as 12.68 per dollar, nearing its 200-day moving average that is seen as a key driver for the performance of the currency over the past six months. * The Brazilian real dropped as much as 1 percent after Aldo Mendes, the bank's monetary policy director, said the country "will have to live" with a weaker currency if its depreciation against the dollar is in line with the movement of other currencies. * Mendes' comments poured cold water on expectations that the Brazilian central bank would defend any specific floor to the currency. "Aldo Mendes spoke about the currency and that made investors more confident to buy dollars," said a trader with a large Brazilian bank. * The Chilean peso gained 0.2 percent but traders warned it could weaken again on lingering fears of an imminent interest rate cut by the central bank, a moved that could reduce the appeal of Chile's currency. Latin American FX prices at 1633 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.1455 -0.89 -4.92 Mexico peso 12.7551 0.00 0.86 Chile peso 500.7000 0.20 -4.39 Colombia peso 1895.4300 0.71 -6.83 Peru sol 2.7000 0.89 -5.52 Argentina peso 5.2875 0.00 -7.09 Argentina peso 8.4500 1.78 -19.76