RIO DE JANEIRO, July 8 Mexico's peso gained more than 1.5 percent on Monday as results of state elections on Sunday boosted the outlook for the country's key structural reforms, while the Brazilian real was little changed before a local holiday on Tuesday. Other Latin American currencies rose modestly as gains on Wall Street increased investors' appetite for emerging markets, but analysts cautioned that lingering concerns about an early withdrawal of U.S. stimulus measures may still weigh on risk assets in the next few days. * Mexico's peso rallied 1.53 percent to 12.8775 per dollar after Sunday's elections yielded results that favor a cross-party pact that President Enrique Pena Nieto forged to push reforms through Congress. * Monday's gains took the Mexican peso past the psychologically relevant level of 13 per dollar, nearly erasing all of its losses so far this year. * Brazil's real closed practically unchanged at 2.2581 per dollar. Trading was light before a holiday in Sao Paulo, Brazil's financial hub, will shut down most local markets on Tuesday. The foreign exchange market will open but trading volumes are expected to be very low. * Brazilian policymakers expect the real to stabilize at a level weaker than 2.2 per dollar as the U.S. economy recovers, triggering a global adjustment in currencies and interest rates, a source on President Dilma Rousseff's economic team told Reuters. * Chile's peso firmed 0.2 percent as the price of copper, the country's main export product, rose 0.6 percent in London. Latin American FX prices at 2035 GMT: Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 2.2581 0.03 -9.66 Mexico peso 12.8775 1.53 -0.10 Chile peso 507.0000 0.18 -5.58 Colombia peso 1925.9000 0.14 -8.30 Peru sol 2.7700 0.72 -7.91 Argentina peso 5.4050 0.00 -9.11 Argentina peso 7.9300 0.50 -14.50