RIO DE JANEIRO, July 9 Latin American currencies
were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited details
about the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for signs about
the timing of an expected withdrawal of the bank's stimulus
measures.
Most currencies in the region started the day with gains as
investors welcomed a 6.8 billion euro ($8.7 billion) lifeline
for Greece from the euro zone and the IMF.
A downgrade of Italy's credit ratings by Standard & Poor's
in the afternoon poured cold water on market sentiment, even as
Wall Street indexes eked out a fourth session of gains.
Investors became even more cautious later in the session,
avoiding strong currency bets before the release of minutes of
the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.
The document could confirm fears that the U.S. central bank
is about to cut back on its bond-buying program, which for years
has provided a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns
in emerging markets.
* Mexico's peso weakened 0.1 percent after
reaching its strongest level in nearly three weeks during the
session.
* The Mexican currency rallied about 1.5 percent on Monday
after results of Sunday's elections favored a cross-party pact
that President Enrique Pena Nieto forged to push reforms through
Congress.
* Brazil's real weakened 0.1 percent in
extremely thin trading as a holiday in Sao Paulo, the country's
financial hub, kept most local players out of the market.
* Chile's peso dipped 0.1 percent, erasing most of
its early losses, triggered by a decline in the price of copper,
the country's main export product.
Latin American FX prices at 2015 GMT:
Currencies Daily YTD pct
pct change
Latest change
Brazil real 2.2610 -0.13 -9.77
Mexico peso 12.8980 -0.09 -0.26
Chile peso 507.4000 -0.08 -5.66
Colombia peso 1921.0000 0.26 -8.07
Peru sol 2.7750 -0.18 -8.07
Argentina peso 5.4050 0.00 -9.11
Argentina peso 7.9300 0.50 -14.50