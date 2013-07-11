RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11 Most Latin American
currencies gained on Thursday after Wednesday's reassurance by
U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke that the Fed will
continue an accommodative policy for now, seen as supporting
appetite for riskier assets.
Bernanke, who also said the current unemployment rate of 7.6
percent may be overstating the health of the labor market, made
his comments after most Latin American markets had closed.
Adding to the view that the Fed will take its time to cut
back on stimulus was data showing the number of Americans
applying for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week.
* Brazil's real gained 0.1 percent to 2.2691
per dollar, one day after closing at its weakest level since the
beginning of April 2009.
* Brazil's central bank decision to raise the base Selic
rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday night helped to
keep the allure of the real. However, more losses are expected
as investors may exit further emerging markets when it becomes
clear the Fed is about to taper its bond-buying program, traders
said.
* Mexico's peso , which had already gained
0.5 percent on Wednesday on Bernanke's comments, dropped 0.3
percent to 12.861 per dollar. The currency initially tested key
resistance levels below 12.80 per greenback, but later gave up
its gains.
* Chile's peso firmed 0.6 percent as prices of
copper, the country's main export product, jumped to its highest
level in nearly a month.
Latin American FX prices at 1537 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.2691 0.14 -10.10
Mexico peso 12.8610 -0.35 0.02
Chile peso 505.8000 0.57 -5.36
Colombia peso 1910.5000 0.45 -7.56
Peru sol 2.7760 0.07 -8.11
Argentina peso 5.4150 0.00 -9.28
Argentina peso 8.0700 0.25 -15.99