RIO DE JANEIRO, July 15 Latin American
currencies rallied on Monday after data showed the Chinese
economy grew in line with expectations, easing investor fears of
a sharp economic slowdown in the world's No.2 economy.
Annual GDP growth in China, the largest consumer of Latin
America's commodity exports, slowed to 7.5 percent in the second
quarter, in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll and
with a government target for the year.
On the other hand, slower-than-expected growth in U.S.
retail sales suggested that the U.S. Federal Reserve will be
extra cautious when deciding whether to trim its monetary
stimulus later this year.
Expectations that the Fed will soon start tapering its
bond-buying program, which for years has fueled global appetite
for risk, triggered a selloff in emerging markets over the past
few weeks.
"In our view, alleviated Chinese growth fears, improving
emerging-market growth momentum in the second half of 2013 and
the fact that Fed 'tapering' is now priced into markets will
improve the outlook for high-yielding, commodity-related
currencies, especially in countries with a significant
dependence on Chinese growth," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a
research note.
* Credit Suisse said it is turning "fundamentally positive"
on the Brazilian real , the Chilean peso
and the Peruvian sol due to an improvement in the
external environment as well as in domestic fundamentals. It
forecasts the real will strengthen to 2.20 per dollar in three
months and to 2.15 per dollar in 12 months.
* The real jumped 1.3 percent to 2.237 per dollar, its
strongest intraday level since Jan. 1. Volume was thin, which
traders said exacerbated currency moves.
* Mexico's peso gained 0.9 percent to 12.712 per dollar, its
strongest level in a month.
* Chile's peso also closed at a one-month high of 501.30 per
greenback - up 0.6 percent for the day.
Latin American FX prices at 1812 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.2336 1.43 -8.67
Mexico peso 12.7125 0.92 1.19
Chile peso 501.3000 0.62 -4.51
Colombia peso 1885.0000 1.06 -6.31
Peru sol 2.7640 0.25 -7.71
Argentina peso 5.4275 -0.05 -9.49
Argentina peso 8.4700 -1.42 -19.95