RIO DE JANEIRO, July 16 Most Latin American currencies extended their previous session's gains on Tuesday on hopes U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will reassure investors in the next few days that the bank's monetary stimulus should remain in place for now. The exception was the Brazilian real, which posted losses after jumping nearly 2 percent in the previous session, its biggest one-day gain in more than a year. Traders said Monday's rally was exaggerated. Bernanke is set to give testimony to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday, and analysts say he is likely to repeat his recent comments that the Fed's monetary policy needs to remain highly accommodative for now. Fears the Fed would soon start tapering its bond-buying program, which for years has fueled global appetite for risk, had triggered a selloff in emerging markets in the past few weeks. * Brazil's real lost 1 percent to 2.2454 per dollar, one day after China's second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data eased fears of an economic hard-landing in the world's largest consumer of commodity exports, supporting emerging market currencies in general. * Analysts said that, in the case of Brazil, Monday's currency rally seemed exaggerated. "There was a lot of people changing their views on the real yesterday, which caused the currency to rally," said Pedro Tuesta, a Washington-based analyst with 4Cast consultancy. "That was yesterday. Today it's the reaction to the over reaction of yesterday. * Mexico's peso was steady at 12.6540 per dollar, after reaching the intraday mark of 12.5682, its strongest level since the end of May. * The Mexican currency has been supported by expectations of ongoing structural reforms in investment. President Enrique Pena Nieto's announcement on Monday that $300 billion are expected to be invested in major infrastructure projects over his six-year term supported market optimism, analysts said. Latin American FX prices at 1630 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2454 -0.97 -9.15 Mexico peso 12.6540 0.05 1.66 Chile peso holiday N/A -4.51 Colombia peso 1879.0000 0.32 -6.01 Peru sol 2.7590 0.18 -7.54 Argentina peso 5.4325 -0.05 -9.57 Argentina peso 8.7200 -1.61 -22.25