RIO DE JANEIRO, July 23 Yields paid on Brazil's
interest-rate contracts mostly fell on Tuesday as weak economic
data and declining inflation raised questions about the length
of the monetary tightening cycle, while the real rose after the
country reported a smaller-than-expected current account
deficit.
Reports that China is looking to increase investment in
railway projects supported emerging market currencies in
general, and especially those of metal exporters such as Chile.
* Brazil's yield curve flattened as long-dated
interest rates dropped after a weekly price index showed
deflation and a consumer confidence index fell to its lower
level since May 2009. The data fueled speculation that the
central bank may give up on additional interest-rate hikes next
year.
* Brazil's short-dated interest rates were steady, however,
as investors still bet that policymakers will raise the base
Selic rate in August by at least another half a percentage
point, to 9.0 percent.
* Brazil's real gained 0.4 percent after the
country posted a current account gap of $3.6
billion in June, below an expected deficit of $4.8 billion.
Higher-than-expected foreign direct investment boosted the
result, suggesting a recovery in dollar inflows.
* The Mexican peso gained 0.1 percent to 12.4915 per
dollar, slightly stronger than its 100-day simple moving
average, as investors remained cautious ahead of a heavy flow of
corporate earnings in the United States, Mexico's main trading
partner.
* The Chilean peso closed 0.2 percent
stronger as hopes that China will act to support its economic
growth bolstered prices of copper, Chile's main export product.
* The Argentine peso jumped 3.6 percent to 8.54 per dollar
on the parallel market as trading resumed after a three-day halt
resulting from government pressure to curb dollar outflows. The
Argentine government tolerates the parallel currency market as
long as its exchange rate is not too far apart from the official
rate, which closed on Tuesday at 5.46 per dollar.
Latin American FX prices at 2140 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.2127 0.58 -7.80
Mexico peso 12.4915 0.13 2.98
Chile peso 502.7000 0.20 -4.77
Colombia peso 1889.4000 -0.37 -6.53
Peru sol 2.7780 0.07 -8.17
Argentina peso 5.4600 0.05 -10.03
Argentina peso 8.5400 3.63 -20.61