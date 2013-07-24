RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24 Latin American
currencies weakened on Wednesday after strong U.S. manufacturing
and housing data rekindled fears of an early withdrawal of the
Federal Reserve's stimulus measures.
Investors' appetite for Latin American currencies has been
fluctuating according to the expected timing of an eventual
closure to the Fed's bond-buying program, which for years has
provided a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in
emerging markets.
Fears that the Fed could soon cut back on stimulus increased
after data showed sales of new U.S. homes hit a five-year high
in June, while a preliminary index of U.S. factory activity rose
to a four-month high in July.
The real and other emerging market currencies are
"responding to data from the United States, whose economy has
been effectively strengthening," said Joao Medeiros, a director
at Pioneer brokerage in Sao Paulo.
* The Mexican peso dropped 1.2 percent to 12.65 per
dollar, its weakest intraday level in a week.
* The Brazilian real lost 1.1 percent to 2.2465
per dollar, even after the central bank sold at an auction
20,0000 currency swaps, derivative contracts designed to support
the real.
* Brazil's swap sale had little market impact as it was part
of a central bank strategy to roll over 114,300 contracts
maturing on Aug 1. So far, the bank has rolled over 80,000 of
those contracts.
* The Chilean peso lost 0.6 percent to
505.80 per dollar, reversing early gains, as copper prices also
erased gains on signs that the Chinese economy is stalling.
Copper is Chile's main export product.
Latin American FX prices at 1633 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.2465 -1.15 -9.19
Mexico peso 12.6500 -1.25 1.69
Chile peso 505.6000 -0.57 -5.32
Colombia peso 1889.1500 0.01 -6.52
Peru sol 2.7860 -0.29 -8.44
Argentina peso 5.4625 0.00 -10.07
Argentina peso 8.6500 -0.69 -21.62