RIO DE JANEIRO, July 25 The currencies of Mexico and Brazil weakened on Thursday after data suggested U.S. business spending plans were on the rise, supporting the case for an early withdrawal of the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures. Investors' appetite for Latin American currencies has been fluctuating according to the expected timing of an eventual closure to the Fed's bond-buying program, which for years has provided a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets. The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday reported that orders of non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a proxy for business spending plans, increased 0.7 percent in June from May, more than the 0.5 percent expected by economists. * The Mexican peso lost 0.4 percent to 12.6580 per dollar after weakening to as much 12.6710 earlier, just a tad short of crossing its 200-day simple moving average. * The Brazilian real lost 0.5 percent after seesawing between positive and negative territories during most of the morning, briefly supported by exporters selling dollars and the central bank auctioning traditional currency swaps, an action that is equivalent to an injection of greenbacks in the futures market. * Brazil's central bank sold all of the 20,000 currency swaps it offered at an auction on Thursday and immediately offered to sell another 20,000 contracts on Friday, as part of its efforts to roll over expiring maturities. * The Chilean peso erased early losses to gain 0.2 percent as domestic mining companies stepped into the market to sell dollars. Latin American FX prices at 1633 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2597 -0.47 -9.72 Mexico peso 12.6580 -0.38 1.63 Chile peso 505.1000 0.18 -5.23 Colombia peso 1886.6000 0.28 -6.39 Peru sol 2.7850 0.07 -8.40 Argentina peso 5.4700 -0.09 -10.19 Argentina peso 8.6400 0.12 -21.53