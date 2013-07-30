RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30 Latin American currencies weakened on Tuesday as investors braced for key U.S. economic data and a Federal Reserve statement that is expected to provide clues about the future of the bank's stimulus measures on Wednesday. Investors sold Latin American currencies and bought the dollar on speculation the Fed will signal an upcoming tapering of its bond-buying program, which for years has provided a steady source of greenbacks seeking higher returns in emerging markets. Key for those expectations will be data about the performance of the U.S. economy to be released this week, including Wednesday's second-quarter GDP estimate and Friday's employment figures. * The Brazilian real dropped 0.2 percent to 2.2745 per dollar, nearing levels not seen since April 2009. * Also pressuring the real were investors who wanted to influence an official month-end exchange rate known as PTAX, which is reference for a broad range of contracts including foreign loans. * The Mexican peso fell 0.2 percent to its weakest level in two weeks, in a slow market. * The Chilean peso slid 0.8 percent to 515.10 per greenback, its weakest level in over a year, following an over 2-percent drop in the price of copper, the country's main export product. Latin American FX prices at 1800 GMT Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2745 -0.23 -10.31 Mexico peso 12.7770 -0.18 0.68 Chile peso 515.1000 -0.80 -7.07 Colombia peso 1890.3000 -0.07 -6.58 Peru sol 2.7830 0.07 -8.34 Argentina peso 5.4975 -0.05 -10.64 Argentina peso 8.5800 0.93 -20.98