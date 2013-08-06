RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 6 The Brazilian real edged higher on Tuesday after closing the previous session at its weakest level in more than four years, while the Mexican peso was little changed as investors cautiously awaited a reform bill that could attract foreign investment to the country's energy sector. Most Latin American currencies reacted to domestic factors on Tuesday, even as anxiety over an expected paring of U.S. stimulus measures continued to build in global markets, potentially leading to further currency losses in the next few days. * The Brazilian real gained 0.2 percent as investors with long dollar positions pocketed profits after the real on Monday closed at its weakest level since end-March, 2009. * Analysts say the real is still poised to weaken, however, as investors price in an expected tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond purchasing program, which for years has supported appetite for emerging market currencies. * Mexico's peso was little changed at 12.6310 per dollar as investors cautiously awaited a reform bill that could end a state monopoly in oil and electricity production. * Investors speculated the Mexican bill could bring sizable dollar inflows to the country. "If in fact production-sharing agreements are made legal, we would expect to see an explosion in oil and gas exploration investment," Bulltick analysts wrote in a research note. * The Chilean peso dropped 0.2 percent on speculation about a possible interest rate cut by the country's central bank next week, a move that could further reduce the appeal of the currency. Latin American FX prices at 2035 GMT: Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 2.2975 0.22 -11.21 Mexico peso 12.6310 0.11 1.85 Chile peso 514.6000 -0.21 -6.98 Colombia peso 1879.9000 0.18 -6.06 Peru sol 2.7960 -0.18 -8.76 Argentina peso 5.5250 -0.05 -11.09 Argentina peso 8.6900 0.35 -21.98