RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 7 Latin American currencies weakened on Wednesday, weighed by economic growth concerns in Brazil, a delay in energy reform legislation in Mexico and wariness the U.S. Federal Reserve may curtail its monetary stimulus program as early as next month. The Fed's bond-buying program, which for years has provided a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets, could be scaled back as early as next month, depending on economic data, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday. Evans' comments left investors more anxious about a speech by Fed Bank of Cleveland President Sandra Pianalto later on Wednesday. * Mexico's peso led losses in the region, dropping 0.6 percent from Tuesday's close, pressured by President Enrique Pena Nieto's decision to push back to next week the unveiling of a proposed energy reform that could attract sizable foreign investment to the country. * The delay in the reform's presentation, initially scheduled for this week, stirred concern that the initiative could face resistance in Congress. * The Brazilian real erased early losses to trade practically unchanged against the dollar, but analysts said the currency is still poised to weaken on rising concerns that the domestic economy will not rebobund in the third quarter, as had been initally foreseen by many economists. * Brazil's interest-rate futures dropped after the country's official IPCA inflation index slowed sharply in July, giving policymakers some breathing room as they struggle to limit inflation pass-through from a weaker real. * Brazil's interest-rate contracts maturing in Jan. 2014 dropped 3 basis points to 8.88 percent while those expiring in Jan. 2017 fell 4 basis points to 10.81 percent. * The Chilean peso edged 0.1 percent lower as the country's trade balance turned into a deficit in July and prices of copper, the country's main export product, slide more than 1 percent early on Wednesday. Latin American FX prices at 1600 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2980 -0.02 -11.23 Mexico peso 12.6900 -0.51 1.37 Chile peso 515.0000 -0.08 -7.05 Peru sol 2.8010 -0.18 -8.93 Argentina peso 5.5275 0.00 -11.13 Argentina peso 8.8700 -1.58 -23.56