RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 9 Stronger-than-expected Chinese economic data buoyed Latin American currencies for a second consecutive session on Friday, with the Brazilian real further boosted by central bank intervention. The Mexican peso's gains, however, were checked by weaker-than-expected industrial production data. Also clouding investor sentiment were doubts on when the government would unveil its energy reform plans. Emerging market currencies in general benefited from data showing China's factory output grew in July at its fastest pace since the beginning of the year, adding to a series of data suggesting the world's No.2 economy is stabilizing. China is the main consumer of Latin America's commodities exports and data on Thursday showed Chinese imports of crude oil and iron ore rebounded from multi-month lows to record highs last month. * The Brazilian real gained 0.8 percent to 2.2675 per dollar, its strongest intraday level in more than a week, also boosted by a central bank sale of 20,000 traditional currency swaps maturing on Jan. 2, 2014. * Brazil's central bank has been offering swaps, derivative contracts that emulate an injection of dollars in the futures market, to provide dollar liquidity to the foreign exchange market. * Mexico's peso rose a more modest 0.3 percent, however, on lingering concerns about lack of political support for a proposed energy reform that could attract sizable foreign investment to the country. * Also weighing on the Mexican currency was data showing industrial output was steady in June versus May, falling short of economists' expectations of a 0.3 percent expansion. * The Chilean peso gained 0.3 percent after prices of copper, the country's main export product, added to recent gains on the Chinese data. Latin American FX prices at 1442 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2675 0.82 -10.03 Mexico peso 12.5645 0.28 2.39 Chile peso 506.6000 0.34 -5.51 Colombia peso 1876.0500 0.05 -5.87 Peru sol 2.7870 0.07 -8.47 Argentina peso 5.5425 -0.05 -11.37 Argentina peso 9.0000 -0.33 -24.67