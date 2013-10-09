SAO PAULO, Oct 9 Latin American currencies
erased early gains and weakened on Wednesday afternoon as fears
of a possible U.S. debt default sapped investors' appetite for
risk.
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso
started the session with gains as investors welcomed the
expected nomination of Janet Yellen to run the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
President Barack Obama's choice of Yellen supported the view
that the Fed will be extra cautious when unwinding a monetary
stimulus plan that has supported investors' appetite for
emerging market assets.
But the initial market optimism gave way to lingering
concerns over the U.S. debt ceiling in the afternoon, when key
Wall Street indexes slid into the red.
The real fell 0.3 percent while the Chilean peso
dropped 0.2 percent. The Mexican peso trimmed gains but
still remained 0.2 percent stronger.
The U.S. Treasury is expected to exhaust its borrowing
capacity by Oct. 17, when it will have only about $30 billion
left in cash to honor its obligations. While many investors
expect U.S. lawmakers to reach a last-minute agreement to lift
the country's debt ceiling, others preferred to be on the
sidelines while the U.S. political scenario remains unclear.
Latin America FX prices at 1555 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.2093 -0.24 -7.66
Mexico peso 13.2095 0.12 -2.61
Chile peso 501.1000 -0.20 -4.47
Colombia peso 1893.3500 -0.18 -6.73
Peru sol 2.7840 -0.25 -8.37
Argentina peso 5.8200 0.04 -15.59
Argentina peso 9.7000 -0.62 -30.10