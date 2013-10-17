RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 17 Latin American currencies rose on Thursday as investors saw the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping its stimulus measures for longer to offset the negative impact of the U.S. government shutdown. The possibility of another fiscal impasse in Washington early next year also contributed to the view the Fed will delay to 2014 an expected tapering of its bond-buying program, which provides a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging market economies. The fiscal deal approved by the U.S. Congress last night offers only a temporary fix to the country's fiscal crisis, funding the government until Jan 15 and raising the debt ceiling until Feb 7. * The Mexican peso gained 0.7 percent to 12.7495 per dollar, its strongest level in more than three weeks. * The Brazilian real strengthened 0.6 percent, also supported by a late central bank confirmation that it would sell currency swaps on Thursday. * Speculation that Brazilian policymakers were reviewing their program of daily currency intervention increased when the central bank failed to announce, before markets close on Wednesday, the details of the contracts that would be offered on the following day. * The central bank said on Thursday that, due to "technical reasons," from now on it will announce the details of the following day's swap auction after markets close, between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. local time (2230-2330 GMT). * The Chilean peso rose 0.4 percent to a four-month high of 493.90 per dollar. Latin America FX prices at 1745 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.1625 0.51 -5.66 Mexico peso 12.7495 0.71 0.90 Chile peso 493.9000 0.36 -3.08 Colombia peso 1880.5000 0.19 -6.09 Peru sol 2.7510 0.36 -7.27 Argentina peso 5.8500 -0.13 -16.03 Argentina peso 9.7800 -0.20 -30.67