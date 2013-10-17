RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 17 Latin American currencies
rose on Thursday as investors saw the U.S. Federal Reserve
keeping its stimulus measures for longer to offset the negative
impact of the U.S. government shutdown.
The possibility of another fiscal impasse in Washington
early next year also contributed to the view the Fed will delay
to 2014 an expected tapering of its bond-buying program, which
provides a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in
emerging market economies.
The fiscal deal approved by the U.S. Congress last night
offers only a temporary fix to the country's fiscal crisis,
funding the government until Jan 15 and raising the debt ceiling
until Feb 7.
* The Mexican peso gained 0.7 percent to 12.7495 per
dollar, its strongest level in more than three weeks.
* The Brazilian real strengthened 0.6 percent,
also supported by a late central bank confirmation that it would
sell currency swaps on Thursday.
* Speculation that Brazilian policymakers were reviewing
their program of daily currency intervention increased when the
central bank failed to announce, before markets close on
Wednesday, the details of the contracts that would be offered on
the following day.
* The central bank said on Thursday that, due to "technical
reasons," from now on it will announce the details of the
following day's swap auction after markets close, between 7:30
p.m. and 8:30 p.m. local time (2230-2330 GMT).
* The Chilean peso rose 0.4 percent to a four-month
high of 493.90 per dollar.
Latin America FX prices at 1745 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.1625 0.51 -5.66
Mexico peso 12.7495 0.71 0.90
Chile peso 493.9000 0.36 -3.08
Colombia peso 1880.5000 0.19 -6.09
Peru sol 2.7510 0.36 -7.27
Argentina peso 5.8500 -0.13 -16.03
Argentina peso 9.7800 -0.20 -30.67