RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 18 Latin American currencies
weakened on Friday as investors pocketed part of recent gains
spurred by expectations that U.S. policymakers would keep their
stimulus measures running for longer.
The Brazilian real came off a four-month high while the
Mexican peso weakened after trading on Thursday at its strongest
level in three weeks, in a move traders called a "technical
adjustment."
"The real has gained a lot over the past few days - it even
crossed the 2.15-per-dollar level. It gets to a point where
people need a breather," said a trader in Sao Paulo.
* The Brazilian real slid 0.8 percent, with
traders also citing possible dollar outflows from the country.
* The Mexican peso dropped 0.7 percent, also
pressured by the outlook for lower domestic rates following data
that showed the country's unemployment rate rose in September.
* Mexico's central bank is expected to cut its benchmark
rate by a quarter percentage point next Friday in a bid to
counter a slowdown in Latin America's No. 2 economy, a Reuters
poll showed on Friday.
Latin America FX prices at 2040 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.1750 -0.78 -6.21
Mexico peso 12.8660 -0.71 -0.01
Chile peso 496.7000 -0.56 -3.62
Colombia peso 1881.900 -0.20 -6.16
0
Peru sol 2.7660 -0.33 -7.77
Argentina peso 5.8525 0.00 -16.06
Argentina peso 9.8400 0.10 -31.10