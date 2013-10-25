RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 25 Mexico's peso rallied nearly 1 percent on Friday after the country's central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate as expected and said no more cuts are recommended, supporting investors' appetite for the Mexican currency. Meanwhile, in Brazil, the real rose more than half a percentage point after policymakers announced they will continue to roll over currency swaps that expire early next month, providing additional support to the exchange rate. During the past few days, Latin American currencies in general have been supported by bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will delay the unwinding of its bond-buying program, which for years has supported investors' appetite for emerging market assets. * The Mexican peso jumped 0.9 percent to 12.8610 per dollar after the central bank said no more interest rate cuts would be "advisable in the foreseeable future," as the economy appears to have already suffered the worst of a recent slowdown. * The statement by the Mexican central bank came after a widely-expected decision to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.5 percent. The Mexican peso had already weakened in the past few days as investors priced in interest rate cuts that could reduce the currency's allure. * Brazil's real rose 0.9 percent to 2.1820 per dollar after the central bank announced last night that it will continue to roll over currency swaps maturing on Nov. 1 with three auctions next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Such swaps are derivatives that provide investors with protection against a depreciation of the real. * The announcement surprised many investors who thought Brazilian policymakers would not announce additional auctions to renew all of the $8.9 billion worth of currency swaps that expire early next month. Bets on a partial roll-over increased as the real recently traded at four-month highs. * Brazil's central bank has so far rolled over nearly $3 billion of the swaps maturing in November. It has still not announced how many swaps it will offer during next week's auctions. * Brazil has been regularly selling currency swaps and dollar repos as part of a daily intervention program designed to stabilize the currency market. The central bank said on Friday it has sold $4 billion through repurchase agreements in the month through Oct. 23. * The Chilean peso lost 0.3 percent, however, tracking a half percentage point decline in the price of copper , the country's main export product. Latin America FX prices at 1502 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.1824 0.83 -6.52 Mexico peso 12.8610 0.89 0.02 Chile peso 505.1000 -0.32 -5.23 Colombia peso 1881.3500 -0.01 -6.13 Peru sol 2.7560 0.18 -7.44 Argentina peso 5.8775 -0.13 -16.42 Argentina peso 10.0600 0.20 -32.60