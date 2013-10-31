RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 31 Latin American currencies
weakened on Thursday as recent U.S. economic data fueled fears
that the Federal Reserve may start winding down its stimulus
program later this year.
The Brazilian real lead losses in the region, sliding over 1
percent, as investors betting on the currency's weakening gained
the upper hand during the settlement of an official month-end
exchange rate known as Ptax, which is reference for a broad
range of contracts in Brazil.
Concerns about an early withdrawal of U.S. stimulus started
on Wednesday after some traders interpreted the Fed's latest
policy statement, which said downside risks to the economy had
lessened, as slightly more hawkish.
Thursday's economic data, including a surprisingly strong
report on U.S. Midwest business activity, added to those
concerns.
The Fed's bond buying program currently injects $85 billion
a month into the U.S. economy and part of those funds often make
their way into higher-yielding emerging markets.
* The Brazilian real lost 1.02 percent to
2.2130 per dollar, its weakest level in more than three weeks.
* Brazil's interest-rate futures jumped higher,
also boosted by a report showing the country's primary budget
deficit swelled to its biggest in nearly five years in
September. Analysts saw the data as a sign of heightened
government spending that could fuel inflation and force the
central bank to further tighten monetary policy.
* The Mexican peso slid about half a percentage
point, nearing the level of 13 per dollar which has proven to be
a key resistance level during the past three weeks.
Latin America FX prices at 1510 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.2130 -1.02 -7.82
Mexico peso 12.9830 -0.45 -0.92
Chile peso holiday n/a n/a
Colombia peso 1889.4000 -0.34 -6.53
Peru sol 2.7680 -0.36 -7.84
Argentina peso 5.9100 -0.08 -16.88
Argentina peso 9.9200 0.10 -31.65