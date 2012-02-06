* Brazil revives intervention in dollar spot market

* Greece jitters hit region after 5 week rally

* Brazil real off 0.56 pct, Mexico peso down 0.13 pct

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Feb 6 Latin American currencies slipped on Monday due to renewed worries about Greece and another blow-up of Europe's debt crisis while the reactivation of intervention efforts weighed in Brazil and Colombia.

Concerns that Greece may fail to meet conditions to get its next bailout hit riskier assets around the world and those fears may do more to dent the recent surge in Latin American currencies to multimonth highs than last week's move by regional central banks.

Greece faces a series of deadlines in the coming weeks and uncertainty may curb demand for riskier assets, analysts said.

"It depends on how ugly the Greece situation gets," said Win Thin, an emerging market analyst at Brown Brothers Harriman. "This back and forth could go on for another month, month-plus and be pretty annoying."

Against the dollar, Brazil's real shed 0.56 percent to bid at 1.7263, Colombia's peso dipped 0.15 percent to 1,786.85, Mexico's peso slipped 0.13 percent to 12.6674 and Chile's peso lost 0.27 percent to 479.90. Trading in Mexico's peso was light due to a public holiday.

Monday's losses cut into five weeks of solid gains for Latin American currencies, which have been among the top emerging market assets as they see their strongest period since a rebound from the credit crisis in early 2009.

The rally pushed Brazil and Colombia to try to bat down their real and peso on Friday to protect their exporters from strong local currencies that undermine their competitiveness.

Brazil's central bank then threw its weight into the spot market on Monday to buy dollars for the first time since September.

But analysts said intervention efforts, which have been repeatedly deployed in recent years around the region, may have little impact.

"I don't see how they are going to be more successful now than they were in 2011," Thin said.

Improving economic data from the United States and China, Latin America's top trading partners, could feed further optimism on riskier assets.

Meanwhile, emergency funding from the European Central Bank in December and last month's decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve that envisions exceptionally low interest rates through late 2014 may keep up demand for higher-yielding assets.

"The appreciation trend is likely to continue," said Diego Donadio, a Latin American currency and debt strategist at BNP Paribas in Sao Paulo.

The real is getting a boost following a spate of big corporate dollar bond sales, including the country's biggest ever by Petrobras, as well as strong foreign investment flows into infrastructure projects.

On Monday, Brazil awarded $14 billion in private contracts to overhaul three key airports to prepare for the 2014 World Cup.

Echoing Brazil's move, the Colombian peso weakened after the central bank resumed buying at least $20 million a day in a bid to slow the peso's gains.

Colombia has seen record foreign investment inflows as security improvements lower the risk of exploring for oil, gold and other natural resources.

Still, the risk that Brazil or Colombia could step up efforts to slow gains in their currencies should keep speculators leery and boost the appeal of Mexico's and Chile's pesos, analysts said.

"The real will underperform its peers," Donadio said. "Why would you go into Brazil or Colombia when you never know what to expect when you have better options elsewhere in the region?"

Chile used dollar purchases to curb gains in its peso last year, but there has been no sign that efforts will resume soon even though the currency is closing in on the key 465 level that was seen worrying policymakers in the past. ID:nL2E8CVAT9]

Meanwhile Mexican authorities are likely welcoming recent currency gains that could help cool inflation pressures.