* Brazil revives intervention in dollar spot market
* Greece jitters hit region after 5 week rally
* Brazil real off 0.56 pct, Mexico peso down 0.13 pct
By Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY, Feb 6 Latin American
currencies slipped on Monday due to renewed worries
about Greece and another blow-up of Europe's debt crisis while
the reactivation of intervention efforts weighed in Brazil and
Colombia.
Concerns that Greece may fail to meet conditions to get its
next bailout hit riskier assets around the world and those fears
may do more to dent the recent surge in Latin American
currencies to multimonth highs than last week's move by regional
central banks.
Greece faces a series of deadlines in the coming weeks and
uncertainty may curb demand for riskier assets, analysts said.
"It depends on how ugly the Greece situation gets," said Win
Thin, an emerging market analyst at Brown Brothers Harriman.
"This back and forth could go on for another month, month-plus
and be pretty annoying."
Against the dollar, Brazil's real shed 0.56 percent
to bid at 1.7263, Colombia's peso dipped 0.15
percent to 1,786.85, Mexico's peso slipped 0.13
percent to 12.6674 and Chile's peso lost 0.27 percent
to 479.90. Trading in Mexico's peso was light due to a public
holiday.
Monday's losses cut into five weeks of solid gains for Latin
American currencies, which have been among the top emerging
market assets as they see their strongest period since a rebound
from the credit crisis in early 2009.
The rally pushed Brazil and Colombia to try to bat down
their real and peso on Friday to protect their exporters from
strong local currencies that undermine their competitiveness.
Brazil's central bank then threw its weight into the spot
market on Monday to buy dollars for the first time since
September.
But analysts said intervention efforts, which have been
repeatedly deployed in recent years around the region, may have
little impact.
"I don't see how they are going to be more successful now
than they were in 2011," Thin said.
Improving economic data from the United States and China,
Latin America's top trading partners, could feed further
optimism on riskier assets.
Meanwhile, emergency funding from the European Central Bank
in December and last month's decision from the U.S. Federal
Reserve that envisions exceptionally low interest rates through
late 2014 may keep up demand for higher-yielding assets.
"The appreciation trend is likely to continue," said Diego
Donadio, a Latin American currency and debt strategist at BNP
Paribas in Sao Paulo.
The real is getting a boost following a spate of big
corporate dollar bond sales, including the country's biggest
ever by Petrobras, as well as strong foreign investment flows
into infrastructure projects.
On Monday, Brazil awarded $14 billion in private contracts
to overhaul three key airports to prepare for the 2014 World
Cup.
Echoing Brazil's move, the Colombian peso weakened after the
central bank resumed buying at least $20 million a day in a bid
to slow the peso's gains.
Colombia has seen record foreign investment inflows as
security improvements lower the risk of exploring for oil, gold
and other natural resources.
Still, the risk that Brazil or Colombia could step up
efforts to slow gains in their currencies should keep
speculators leery and boost the appeal of Mexico's and Chile's
pesos, analysts said.
"The real will underperform its peers," Donadio said. "Why
would you go into Brazil or Colombia when you never know what to
expect when you have better options elsewhere in the region?"
Chile used dollar purchases to curb gains in its peso last
year, but there has been no sign that efforts will resume soon
even though the currency is closing in on the key 465 level that
was seen worrying policymakers in the past. ID:nL2E8CVAT9]
Meanwhile Mexican authorities are likely welcoming recent
currency gains that could help cool inflation pressures.