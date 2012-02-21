* Mexico's peso slips 0.76 pct
* Chile's peso strengthens 0.16 pct
* Brazil's market closed for holiday
By Rachel Uranga and Jean Luis Arce
MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 Mexico's peso slipped
on Tuesday on investor wariness about Greece's
longer-term prospects after a second bailout package for the
heavily indebted country was approved.
Mexico's peso lost 0.76 percent to 12.79 per dollar
as investors took profits on recent bets that European officials
would broker a bailout deal, traders said.
Euro zone finance ministers finally agreed on a
130-billion-euro ($172 billion) rescue package for Greece after
all-night negotiations, averting an imminent, messy default that
could ricochet across financial markets. But
concerns remained about Greece's ability to pay its debtors.
"The rescue package is going to take away the problem in the
coming month but it's not going to end the crisis," said Jorge
Gordillo analyst at CI Banco in Mexico City.
Latin American currencies have surged this year partly on
expectations the euro zone debt crisis could ease but many
analysts now think a Greek bailout provides only a temporary
solution and they are now watching wider European debt troubles.
"We are going to end up talking a possible default when
another payment comes," he said.
But analysts say that strong U.S. data from the world's
largest economy could support the peso in the medium term, even
as troubles in Europe weigh.
A string of upbeat reports from the United States has helped
lift Latin American currencies in 2012, especially in Mexico
where nearly 80 percent of exports are U.S.-bound.
Among the 152 currencies tracked by Thomson Reuters, those
of Mexico, Brazil and Colombia have all been among the top six
gainers, each adding more than 8 percent.
The Chilean peso firmed 0.16 percent to bid at
481.45 on hopes for higher copper demand, the country's No. 1
export.
Chile's market is benefiting from an announcement over the
weekend that China's central bank cut its reserve requirement
ratio, boosting lending capacity by an estimated $55.6-$63.5
billion. The move spurred hopes that the world's largest
importer of base metals would increase demand in Latin American
markets.
"There is a struggle between the boost the peso received on
expectations that copper demand will rise and world markets'
caution after the Greek accord," said Pablo Donetch, an analyst
at XDirect in Santiago.
Peru's sol traded largely unchanged at 2.680 per
dollar. In the last session it hit near 15-year highs even after
the central bank bought $19 million in the spot market.