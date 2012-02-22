* Mexican peso weakens after poor PMI data in Europe
* Chilean peso also down on falling copper prices
* Brazil real breaks trend, opens firmer after carnival
holiday
BRASILIA, Feb 22 Latin American currencies
mostly weakened on Wednesday due to mounting fears
that the euro zone may be heading toward recession and to
persistent concern over debt-laden Greece despite a fresh
bailout.
Mexico's peso lost 0.34 percent to 12.83 per U.S.
dollar while the Chilean peso weakened 0.33 percent to
483.05 to the dollar.
The Brazilian real was the exception, strengthening nearly
half a percentage point as the market digested positive news
from earlier in the week after a two-day carnival holiday.
"The Greek rescue deal is adding momentum to the real as the
market just reopened today," said Caio Duarte, chief economist
with Lopes Filho in Sao Paulo.
The real has appreciated more than 9 percent so far this
year as investors return to riskier assets on growing optimism
that the global economy is regaining strength.
Surveys of purchasing managers published on
Wednesday tempered appetite for riskier assets after they
showed unexpectedly weak activity in Germany - the euro zone's
most powerful economy - and in France.
The survey also showed continued weakness in Greece, which
secured a 130-billion-euro rescue package on Tuesday
to avoid a messy default after agreeing to a series of austerity
measures.
The markets see Greece struggling to meet the demands of its
new bailout deal.
"We will see some profit taking in the next month or two as
we get closer to the general elections (in Greece). I think the
real risk is what will the new leadership in Greece do," said
Michael Woolfolk, an FX strategist with BNY Mellon in New York.
"That type of uncertainty is going to be a cloud over the
market. It's going to be a good excuse to take profit on
emerging markets, emerging market currencies, commodities and
equities."
The Markit Eurozone Composite Flash PMI fell to 49.7 in
February from 50.4 last month, below expectations for a rise to
50.6 and under the 50 line that divides growth from contraction.
Preliminary data that showed China's manufacturing sector
contracting also added to investors' worries that hurt the
prices of key commodities such as copper.
Chile is the world's top producer of copper, a metal key to
building cars, homes and electricity lines.