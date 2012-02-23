* Brazil's real knocked lower by reverse currency swap sale

* Few new signals from abroad to give direction to trade

* Mexico, Chile currencies seesaw as Europe woes persist

BRASILIA, Feb 23 Brazil's currency fell for the first day in three on Thursday after the central bank offered to sell reverse currency swaps to stem its rally.

Brazil's real was trading 0.2 percent lower at 1.7087 to the dollar by 1430 GMT while the currencies of Mexico and Chile traded in narrow ranges.

Brazil's central bank sold only 8.75 percent of all the swaps contracts offered in the auction, the first such move since August. At face value, the auction offered $2 billion worth of swaps - an instrument that is equivalent to a reduction in future supply of the greenback.

The central bank's action was viewed as a sign it would intervene more aggressively to keep the real from appreciating too fast.

"This will put a ceiling on the rise in the real," said Alfredo Barbutti, an economist with BGC Liquidez in Sao Paulo, adding that beyond this, the currency market was mostly moving in accordance to trends observed abroad on Thursday.

The real has gained nearly 2 percent in February and almost 9 percent in 2012 on strong inflows as Brazil's economy recovers from sluggish growth last year. Net U.S. dollar inflows to Brazil totaled $6.52 billion in the calendar month through Feb. 17.

The bank sold 3,500, 129-day reverse swaps maturing July 2, at 99.8282 percent of face value for a nominal yield of 0.4841 percent and financial value of $174.7 million. It failed to sell 38-day reverse swaps maturing April 2.

The announcement of Brazil's reverse currency swap sale followed intervention on Wednesday when the bank began buying up dollars amid a strong inward flow of greenbacks that risked strengthening the real beyond 1.70 to the dollar.

"What we have seen is a flux of funds into the country and that is negative for the dollar. We are betting that the central bank will continue to moderate to keep (the real at) this level," said a Sao Paulo-based trader who asked not to be named.

The Mexican and Chilean pesos seesawed in the wake of comments by a key European Union policymaker, who said that the debt-laden region could fall into recession for the second time in three years, traders said.

Global markets had been pepped in early trade by an upbeat survey of German business sentiment but the euro later pared gains and shares weakened with a survey showing the euro zone economy would shrink this year.

Separately, Brazil in January posted its biggest-ever monthly current account deficit with dented demand for exports amid rising imports pushing the balance to a deficit of $7.086 billion in January. See:

Mexico's peso was largely flat at 12.83 to the dollar in late morning trading, while the Chilean peso reversed early losses and was up 0.5 percent to 480.75 to the dollar in early afternoon trading.

In Mexico, Banco de Mexico Governor Agustín Carstens said on Wednesday he sees no reason to hike interest rates, even though Mexico's inflation rate is creeping beyond the upper limit of the central bank's target range.

In Chile, Finance Minister Felipe Larraín said on Thursday the country's annual inflation this year would likely be substantially lower than in 2011, when it reached above the central bank's tolerance range at 4.4 percent.