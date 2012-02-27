* U.S. housing market shows improvement

* Mexico's peso gains 0.3 pct, Chile's peso adds 0.2 pct

* Brazil's real slip 0.13 pct

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 The currencies of Mexico and Chile pesos firmed on Monday after data showed continued improvement in the beaten-down U.S. housing market but persistant concerns that Europe may struggle to push through bigger rescue funds limited gains.

On Monday, a housing industry group said contracts for U.S. home resales rose to a nearly two-year high in January, further evidence of improvement in the housing market.

"The number of home sales came out good and I think that gave a little boost (to the peso)," said Ramon Cordova, a trader at Banco BASE in Monterrey, Mexico.

The Mexican peso strengthened 0.39 percent to 12.8505 per dollar and Chile's peso firmed 0.21 percent to bid at 479.30 per dollar.

The United States - Mexico's top trading partner and a key regional player in Latin America - has helped offset concerns this year over Europe with continuing signals of a recovering economy.

Currencies shook off early losses after Brent crude oil prices dipped back from near a 10-month high hit on Friday. A spike in oil prices due to worries about disruption to Middle East supplies could weigh on economies around the world.

Latin American currencies saw a sharp rally in January after the European Central Bank doled out nearly half a trillion euros to banks at rock-bottom rates in December, easing fears that Europe's debt troubles could spark a financial crisis.

Some analysts think risky assets could see further gains once the ECB's makes its second offering of unlimited three-year loans in a longer-term refinancing operation on Wednesday.

However, others are eyeing the chance that division in Europe on increasing its bailout funds could keep global markets nervous.

Ministers among the G20 group of leading economies meeting in Mexico over the weekend told Europe it must disburse extra money if it wants more help from the rest of the world, putting pressure on Germany to drop its opposition to a bigger European bailout fund.

"January was a spectacular rally that is unlikely to be repeated," said Benoit Anne, head of emerging markets strategy at Societe Generale. "The market is way too nervous."

The Mexican peso gained around 8 percent this year but has been trading in narrower ranges in February and Anne said it could weaken back to 13 per dollar if the situation in Europe deteriorates.

Brazil's real dipped 0.13 percent to bid at 1.7074 per dollar as investors remained wary that the country's central bank could step up intervention efforts to try and keep the currency from firming past 1.70 per dollar.

The real's surge is undercutting local manufacturers as they compete against cheaper imports and see export profits whittled away by currency gains.

Last week Brazil's central bank offered to sell reverse currency swaps for the first time since August and also bought dollars in the spot market.

Over the weekend, Brazil's Central Bank chief Alexandre Tombine signaled rates cuts were likely when the bank meets in two weeks, saying there was a high probability the country's key interest rate would fall to single digits this year.