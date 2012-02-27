* U.S. housing market shows improvement
* Mexico's peso gains 0.3 pct, Chile's peso adds 0.2 pct
* Brazil's real slip 0.13 pct
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 The currencies of
Mexico and Chile pesos firmed on Monday after data
showed continued improvement in the beaten-down U.S. housing
market but persistant concerns that Europe may struggle to push
through bigger rescue funds limited gains.
On Monday, a housing industry group said contracts for U.S.
home resales rose to a nearly two-year high in January, further
evidence of improvement in the housing market.
"The number of home sales came out good and I think that
gave a little boost (to the peso)," said Ramon Cordova, a trader
at Banco BASE in Monterrey, Mexico.
The Mexican peso strengthened 0.39 percent to
12.8505 per dollar and Chile's peso firmed 0.21 percent
to bid at 479.30 per dollar.
The United States - Mexico's top trading partner and a key
regional player in Latin America - has helped offset concerns
this year over Europe with continuing signals of a recovering
economy.
Currencies shook off early losses after Brent crude oil
prices dipped back from near a 10-month high hit on Friday. A
spike in oil prices due to worries about disruption to Middle
East supplies could weigh on economies around the world.
Latin American currencies saw a sharp rally in January after
the European Central Bank doled out nearly half a trillion euros
to banks at rock-bottom rates in December, easing fears that
Europe's debt troubles could spark a financial crisis.
Some analysts think risky assets could see further gains
once the ECB's makes its second offering of unlimited three-year
loans in a longer-term refinancing operation on Wednesday.
However, others are eyeing the chance that division in
Europe on increasing its bailout funds could keep global markets
nervous.
Ministers among the G20 group of leading economies meeting
in Mexico over the weekend told Europe it must disburse extra
money if it wants more help from the rest of the world, putting
pressure on Germany to drop its opposition to a bigger European
bailout fund.
"January was a spectacular rally that is unlikely to be
repeated," said Benoit Anne, head of emerging markets strategy
at Societe Generale. "The market is way too nervous."
The Mexican peso gained around 8 percent this year but has
been trading in narrower ranges in February and Anne said it
could weaken back to 13 per dollar if the situation in Europe
deteriorates.
Brazil's real dipped 0.13 percent to bid at 1.7074
per dollar as investors remained wary that the country's central
bank could step up intervention efforts to try and keep the
currency from firming past 1.70 per dollar.
The real's surge is undercutting local manufacturers as they
compete against cheaper imports and see export profits whittled
away by currency gains.
Last week Brazil's central bank offered to sell reverse
currency swaps for the first time since August and also bought
dollars in the spot market.
Over the weekend, Brazil's Central Bank chief Alexandre
Tombine signaled rates cuts were likely when the bank meets in
two weeks, saying there was a high probability the country's key
interest rate would fall to single digits this year.