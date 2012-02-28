* U.S. durable goods hits three-year low
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 Latin American
currencies strengthened on Tuesday ahead of an
expected flood of cheap cash in Europe that looked set to drive
Brazil's real through the key 1.70 level despite increased
intervention by the country's central bank.
Europe's banks were expected to guzzle up another half a
trillion euros of cheap three-year loans offered by the European
Central Bank on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll of money
market traders.
Analysts said the rock-bottom interest rates on the loans
would push banks to use the cash to buy higher-yielding, riskier
assets. That is pushing speculators to make the same bets and it
could fuel further demand for Latin American debt ahead.
"Yields will probably bump lower as a consequence of the
liquidity that's being injected," said Enrique Alvarez, Latin
America bond and currency analyst with IDEAglobal in New York.
Brazil's real firmed 0.25 percent to bid at 1.6997
per dollar, breaking past the 1.70 level that market players
think the central bank and authorities are defending.
A similar liquidity boost from the ECB in December helped
fuel a sharp rally in riskier assets during January and
currencies in Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Mexico were top
gainers among the world's most traded currencies.
The real has appreciated more than 9 percent so far this
year, pushing the central bank to revive dollar purchases in the
spot and derivatives markets to try to slow its advance.
"Authorities are very clear, it's a reflection of
containment at this time," Alvarez said. "Changing the trend or
equalizing the trend is very difficult."
Peru's sol is trading around a 15-year high despite
the central bank's buying $76 million in the local spot market
on Monday.
In Mexico, the central bank is not seen intervening any time
soon. The peso appreciated 0.24 percent to 12.8660 per
dollar.
Gains in the peso were limited by weaker-than-expected
durable goods data in the United States, Mexico's top trading
partner.
New orders for U.S. manufactured goods fell in January by
the most in three years, suggesting the U.S. economy started the
year on a weaker footing than expected.
Chile's peso strengthened 0.6 percent to 476.70 per
dollar.