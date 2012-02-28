* U.S. durable goods hits three-year low

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 Latin American currencies strengthened on Tuesday ahead of an expected flood of cheap cash in Europe that looked set to drive Brazil's real through the key 1.70 level despite increased intervention by the country's central bank.

Europe's banks were expected to guzzle up another half a trillion euros of cheap three-year loans offered by the European Central Bank on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll of money market traders.

Analysts said the rock-bottom interest rates on the loans would push banks to use the cash to buy higher-yielding, riskier assets. That is pushing speculators to make the same bets and it could fuel further demand for Latin American debt ahead.

"Yields will probably bump lower as a consequence of the liquidity that's being injected," said Enrique Alvarez, Latin America bond and currency analyst with IDEAglobal in New York.

Brazil's real firmed 0.25 percent to bid at 1.6997 per dollar, breaking past the 1.70 level that market players think the central bank and authorities are defending.

A similar liquidity boost from the ECB in December helped fuel a sharp rally in riskier assets during January and currencies in Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Mexico were top gainers among the world's most traded currencies.

The real has appreciated more than 9 percent so far this year, pushing the central bank to revive dollar purchases in the spot and derivatives markets to try to slow its advance.

"Authorities are very clear, it's a reflection of containment at this time," Alvarez said. "Changing the trend or equalizing the trend is very difficult."

Peru's sol is trading around a 15-year high despite the central bank's buying $76 million in the local spot market on Monday.

In Mexico, the central bank is not seen intervening any time soon. The peso appreciated 0.24 percent to 12.8660 per dollar.

Gains in the peso were limited by weaker-than-expected durable goods data in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner.

New orders for U.S. manufactured goods fell in January by the most in three years, suggesting the U.S. economy started the year on a weaker footing than expected.

Chile's peso strengthened 0.6 percent to 476.70 per dollar.