By Rachel Uranga and Asher Levine

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Feb 29 The Brazilian real slipped sharply on Wednesday after the country's central bank stepped into currency markets to beat back the real's surge beyond the 1.70-per-dollar mark.

The real, which has appreciated more than eight percent since the beginning of the year, weakened 1.2 percent to bid at 1.7190 per dollar. Other Latin American currencies traded mixed.

"With foreign capital entering the local market, it will continue to get more difficult to hold the real at this level," said Maurico Nakahodo, an economist at Brazil's CM Capital Markets.

A flood of foreign investors seeking returns higher than those found in developed countries has helped strengthen the real, hurting local manufactures by increasing the cost of the country's exports.

Brazil's central bank said on Wednesday that U.S. dollar inflows to the country totaled $5.251 billion in the calendar month through February 24.

"Both the intervention as well as expectations that the government could employ other tools to hold back the real's gains helped weaken the real," he said.

The central bank used reverse currency swaps and spot dollar buys to cool the real.

The central bank sold 30,500, or 76 percent, of the 40,000 reverse currency swaps on offer in the auction for a financial value of about $1.5 billion. The contracts mimic the purchase of dollars in futures markets.

In Peru, intervention efforts have failed to slow gains for the sol. The currency hit its strongest level in 15 years, advancing 0.11 percent to 2.673 per dollar despite the central bank's purchase of $118 million in the spot market, its third consecutive intervention this week.

Mexico's peso traded flat at 12.8321 per dollar. The currency trimmed early gains after banks gobbled up more than half a trillion euros of cheap three-year funds offered by the European Central Bank in an effort to stabilize the euro-zone financial system.

Stronger-than-expected U.S. fourth-quarter growth data bolstered an early firming of the currency. But comments by Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke, warning that the U.S. job market is far from normal, limited advances.

Bernanke told the U.S. Congress that unless growth accelerated, the unacceptably high U.S. unemployment rate would not keep dropping. But he stopped short of signaling further Fed bond purchases, tempering traders' hopes for monetary stimulus.

"Some see Bernanke's comments as an indication there will be no monetary stimulus in the short term," said Sergio Tricio, head of studies with Forex Chile, a brokerage in Santiago.

Chile's peso weakened 0.65 percent to bid at 479.80 per dollar. Declining copper prices - Chile's main export - also contributed to the weakening of the peso.