* Prospects of more intervention weigh on real
* Chinese growth cut dampens global growth outlook
* Some investors eye bigger rate cuts in Brazil
* Mexico's peso down 0.6 pct, Brazil's real weakens 0.3 pct
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, March 5 The real weakened on
Monday after Brazil's top trading partner China cut its growth
forecast and the president of Latin America's No. 1 economy said
authorities would keep acting to curb the currency's strength.
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff said during a trip to
Germany her country stands ready to take new measures to keep
its currency from strengthening following a revival of dollar
purchases by the central bank and capital controls this year.
Still, Roussef ruled out a so-called "quarantine" on foreign
capital, under which the entry of funds from abroad would
potentially be forced to stay in Brazil for a set period.
Last week the government extended taxes on foreign loans.
Traders and investors worry the government will move ahead with
more radical action to stem the appreciation of the real, which
has gained more than 7 percent this year.
"There's a sense that policy makers are going to do far more
this time around to try and prevent appreciation," said Neil
Shearing, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics
in London.
"They are going to draw a line in the sand at 1.70 to the
dollar and they are going to fight that as hard as they can," he
said.
The Brazilian real declined 0.28 percent to bid at
1.7358 against the dollar while other Latin American currencies
also slipped.
Last week, Rousseff blamed a flood of cheap money from
developed countries on the real's rapid rise and vowed to
protect local manufactures from a so-called "currency war."
Some investors are betting the central bank could cut its
benchmark interest rate more than expected in the coming months
in a bid to undermine the attraction of the country's assets to
yield-hungry global investors.
The bank is expected on Wednesday to cut the rate by 50
basis points to 10 percent, its lowest level in almost two
years, according to a Reuters poll on Thursday.
Brazil offers the highest interest rates of any major
economy in Latin America, drawing in a flood of foreign
investors.
Given interest rates in Brazil are so much higher than other
major economies, even a bigger-than-expected interest rate cut
of 75 basis would be unlikely to curb the real's attraction to
investors, Standard Chartered Bank said in a note to investors.
However, bigger cuts could "damage the inflation fighting
credentials of the Brazilian central bank, which have already
been questioned by many," Standard Chartered analysts wrote.
Renewed concerns about global economic growth further
undermined support for Latin American currencies.
European data showed private manufacturing and services
activity slowed in February. China also cut growth targets to an
eight-year low.
China is a top customer for Brazil's commodities such as soy
and iron ore and slower growth there could hurt exporters.
"Brazil has been one of the key beneficiaries of Chinese
growth, in particular of commodities. That's going to weigh on
the currency," Shearing said.
Chile's peso also weakened to 0.35 percent to
485.50 per dollar on concern the commodity consuming giant's
demand for its main export copper could weaken.
In Mexico, the peso declined 0.57 percent to 12.8236 per the
dollar largely on worries about a global economic slowdown.
Strategists at RBS securities say the peso could outperform
the real this week, if Brazil's central bank delivers a bigger
than expected rate cut or if policymakers take further measures
to stem the real's advance against the dollar.
Some analysts see investors spooked by Brazil's measures
putting their cash in Mexico, where the central bank has been
reluctant to interfere in the currency market.