* Prospects of more intervention weigh on real

* Chinese growth cut dampens global growth outlook

* Some investors eye bigger rate cuts in Brazil

* Mexico's peso down 0.6 pct, Brazil's real weakens 0.3 pct

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, March 5 The real weakened on Monday after Brazil's top trading partner China cut its growth forecast and the president of Latin America's No. 1 economy said authorities would keep acting to curb the currency's strength.

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff said during a trip to Germany her country stands ready to take new measures to keep its currency from strengthening following a revival of dollar purchases by the central bank and capital controls this year.

Still, Roussef ruled out a so-called "quarantine" on foreign capital, under which the entry of funds from abroad would potentially be forced to stay in Brazil for a set period.

Last week the government extended taxes on foreign loans. Traders and investors worry the government will move ahead with more radical action to stem the appreciation of the real, which has gained more than 7 percent this year.

"There's a sense that policy makers are going to do far more this time around to try and prevent appreciation," said Neil Shearing, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London.

"They are going to draw a line in the sand at 1.70 to the dollar and they are going to fight that as hard as they can," he said.

The Brazilian real declined 0.28 percent to bid at 1.7358 against the dollar while other Latin American currencies also slipped.

Last week, Rousseff blamed a flood of cheap money from developed countries on the real's rapid rise and vowed to protect local manufactures from a so-called "currency war."

Some investors are betting the central bank could cut its benchmark interest rate more than expected in the coming months in a bid to undermine the attraction of the country's assets to yield-hungry global investors.

The bank is expected on Wednesday to cut the rate by 50 basis points to 10 percent, its lowest level in almost two years, according to a Reuters poll on Thursday.

Brazil offers the highest interest rates of any major economy in Latin America, drawing in a flood of foreign investors.

Given interest rates in Brazil are so much higher than other major economies, even a bigger-than-expected interest rate cut of 75 basis would be unlikely to curb the real's attraction to investors, Standard Chartered Bank said in a note to investors.

However, bigger cuts could "damage the inflation fighting credentials of the Brazilian central bank, which have already been questioned by many," Standard Chartered analysts wrote.

Renewed concerns about global economic growth further undermined support for Latin American currencies.

European data showed private manufacturing and services activity slowed in February. China also cut growth targets to an eight-year low.

China is a top customer for Brazil's commodities such as soy and iron ore and slower growth there could hurt exporters.

"Brazil has been one of the key beneficiaries of Chinese growth, in particular of commodities. That's going to weigh on the currency," Shearing said.

Chile's peso also weakened to 0.35 percent to 485.50 per dollar on concern the commodity consuming giant's demand for its main export copper could weaken.

In Mexico, the peso declined 0.57 percent to 12.8236 per the dollar largely on worries about a global economic slowdown.

Strategists at RBS securities say the peso could outperform the real this week, if Brazil's central bank delivers a bigger than expected rate cut or if policymakers take further measures to stem the real's advance against the dollar.

Some analysts see investors spooked by Brazil's measures putting their cash in Mexico, where the central bank has been reluctant to interfere in the currency market.