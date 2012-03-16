* Mexican, Chilean, Colombian peso rallies cool
* Brazil real holds near Thursday levels after slide
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 16 Latin American
foreign exchange rates were little changed on Friday
as doubts arose over the world economy's ability to sustain
currency rallies in Mexico, Chile and Colombia.
In Brazil a more than two-week slide eased. The declines
came after the government adopted tax and interest-rate measures
to slow a flood of foreign capital.
"We have reached a wait-and-see moment," said Michael
Woolfolk, senior forex strategist with BNY Mellon in New York.
"The incoming data has been mixed but there has been a tendency
to cherry pick the good news and the risk now is that there will
be a correction."
Mexico's peso was nearly unchanged from Thursday,
slipping 0.02 percent to 12.6607 per dollar. Rising expectations
of improvement in the U.S. economy, which absorbs nearly 80
percent of Mexican exports, has helped the currency rally in
recent weeks.
While the peso is little changed on the week it has
gained about 1.5 percent this month, making it the best
performer out of the 36 most-traded currencies tracked against
the dollar by Thomson Reuters in the period.
Rising U.S. bond yields may also be limiting flows to
Mexican debt, Woolfolk said. U.S. 10 year Treasury
yields jumped 3 basis points today to 2.30 percent and rose 23
basis points, their biggest one-day rise this year, on Thursday.
Mexican 10-year yields rose 3 basis points to
6.44 percent.
Chile's peso was also little changed on Friday,
shedding 0.04 percent to 482.30 per dollar. The peso is little
changed on the week as well, but has jumped 1.8 percent in the
last 10 days.
Colombia's peso was little changed, firming 0.03
percent to 1,759.70 per dollar. Earlier it firmed to 1,754.60,
its strongest in nearly eight months.
The peso has gained about 0.2 percent on the week and
about 10 percent in the last three months, making it the
second-biggest gainer in the period among the 36 most-traded
currencies against the dollar.
The prospect of Greek elections in May is among the factors
that could weigh on expectations of stronger world growth,
Woolfolk said.
Some candidates in the election want to break austerity
plans that are part of accords signed with the International
Monetary Fund and European Union to help the country meet its
debt payments.
Brazil has bucked the regional strengthening trend. Moves by
the government to increase taxes on foreign loans and make it
easier for exporters to bet against the dollar have eased a
flood of low-cost capital from the U.S., Europe and Japan.
With developed world interest rates near zero, Brazilian
rates, which have been above 10 percent for all but 12 months of
the last decade, are attractive for investors.
The tax moves helped trim the real's gains this year to less
than 4 percent from nearly 9 percent earlier this month.
Brazil also helped the real give back gains by cutting its
benchmark rate to 9.75 percent from 10.5 percent on March 7, the
first drop below 10 percent in nearly two years.
Brazil's real was little changed on Friday, firming 0.09
percent to 1.8008 to the dollar.
The real, which has lost about 0.6 percent this week,
has lost nearly 5 percent in March, the biggest decliner of the
152 currencies tracked against the dollar by Thomson Reuters.