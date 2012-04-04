* Brazil's real weakens 0.3 pct, Mexico's peso off 0.34 pct

* Brazil minister sustains currency measure concerns

By Caroline Stauffer

SAO PAULO, April 4 Latin America's most traded currencies weakened on Wednesday on new concerns over the European debt crisis and dampened hopes for extra market stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Brazil's real bid 0.3 percent weaker at 1.8312 per dollar while the Mexican peso weakened 0.34 percent to 12.808. The Chilean peso bid 0.35 percent weaker at 483 after posting its strongest close in a month on Tuesday.

"The papers are rife with haunting headlines out of Europe," said Flavia Cattan-Naslausky, a strategist with RBS Securities. "Certainly the risks are again impacting the market."

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bloc's economic outlook could deteriorate due to an ongoing debt crisis, after the bank held interest rates at record lows. Spain also had a disappointing bond debt sale.

The Mexican peso weakened even after data showed the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected in March. The currency often gains on signs of U.S. economic recovery because the U.S. buys nearly 80 percent of Mexico's exports by value.

On Wednesday, however, the positive jobs data reinforced recent Fed minutes crushing hopes of additional monetary stimulus to aid growth.

Latin America's currencies strengthened last week after comments from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke seemed to leave the door open for another cash injection that would have lifted markets.

"The Fed minutes refuted the interpretation that Bernanke had given the market," said a report from Mexican brokerage MetAnalisis.

Brazil's real weakened in one of the rare days it has traded in line with its Latin American peers. The real closed in the same direction as the Mexican peso in only four of the past 10 trading sessions.

Brazil's currency has weakened around 5 percent since February, when the central bank bought dollars in the spot market for the first time since September. Policymakers want to curb the real's gains because they say a strong currency hurts domestic manufacturers that lose business to cheaper imports.

The government has also raised its financial transactions tax and on March 12 extended its scope to foreign debt maturing in up to five years, limiting demand for the local currency.

Finance Minister Guido Mantega on Tuesday unveiled a new package of tax cuts, low-cost credits and other relief for ailing industries. Though he did not announce new currency measures, analysts say they could be in the pipeline.

"Mantega's presentation certainly reinforced the idea that if there is any further pressure they will come in with new measures," said Cattan-Naslausky of RBS.