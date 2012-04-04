* Brazil's real weakens 0.3 pct, Mexico's peso off 0.34 pct
* Brazil minister sustains currency measure concerns
By Caroline Stauffer
SAO PAULO, April 4 Latin America's most traded
currencies weakened on Wednesday on new concerns over the
European debt crisis and dampened hopes for extra market
stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Brazil's real bid 0.3 percent weaker at 1.8312 per
dollar while the Mexican peso weakened 0.34 percent to
12.808. The Chilean peso bid 0.35 percent weaker at 483
after posting its strongest close in a month on Tuesday.
"The papers are rife with haunting headlines out of Europe,"
said Flavia Cattan-Naslausky, a strategist with RBS Securities.
"Certainly the risks are again impacting the market."
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bloc's
economic outlook could deteriorate due to an ongoing debt
crisis, after the bank held interest rates at record lows. Spain
also had a disappointing bond debt sale.
The Mexican peso weakened even after data showed the U.S.
private sector added more jobs than expected in March. The
currency often gains on signs of U.S. economic recovery because
the U.S. buys nearly 80 percent of Mexico's exports by value.
On Wednesday, however, the positive jobs data reinforced
recent Fed minutes crushing hopes of additional monetary
stimulus to aid growth.
Latin America's currencies strengthened last week after
comments from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke seemed to leave the door
open for another cash injection that would have lifted markets.
"The Fed minutes refuted the interpretation that Bernanke
had given the market," said a report from Mexican brokerage
MetAnalisis.
Brazil's real weakened in one of the rare days it has traded
in line with its Latin American peers. The real closed in the
same direction as the Mexican peso in only four of the past 10
trading sessions.
Brazil's currency has weakened around 5 percent since
February, when the central bank bought dollars in the spot
market for the first time since September. Policymakers want to
curb the real's gains because they say a strong currency hurts
domestic manufacturers that lose business to cheaper imports.
The government has also raised its financial transactions
tax and on March 12 extended its scope to foreign debt maturing
in up to five years, limiting demand for the local currency.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega on Tuesday unveiled a new
package of tax cuts, low-cost credits and other relief for
ailing industries. Though he did not announce new currency
measures, analysts say they could be in the pipeline.
"Mantega's presentation certainly reinforced the idea that
if there is any further pressure they will come in with new
measures," said Cattan-Naslausky of RBS.