* Brazil's real weakens 1 pct; central bank intervenes
* Mexican peso loses 0.5 pct; Chile peso 0.9 pct weaker
* Commodity prices down ahead of Spain's bond sale
By Alonso Soto
SAO PAULO, April 18 Brazil's real slipped to its
weakest level this year on Wednesday and became the
worst-performing major world currency so far this month, hit by
falling commodity prices and relentless central bank
interventions.
The real fell 1 percent to 1.8747 per dollar on
Wednesday, after touching its weakest level since Dec. 29. The
currency has lost nearly 2.7 percent since the start of April,
the biggest slide among the world's 36 most traded currencies,
according to Reuters data.
Brazil's central bank intensified its foreign exchange
interventions this week with two dollar-buying auctions per day,
its quickest pace this year, piling onto the weakening currency.
The auctions are part of the bank's efforts to build up
reserves and coincide with the government's battle against the
strong local currency, which has cut into exports and hurt local
industries with a flood of cheap imports.
"A fall in commodity prices abroad, mostly oil, and forex
intervention by the central bank has led to a sharp fall of the
real versus the dollar," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist
for Brazil at WestLB.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index, a global
commodities benchmark, dropped 1 percent on Wednesday as
investor risk appetite retreated, hurting the currencies of
Latin America's major raw material exporters.
Renewed focus on the euro zone debt crisis also weighed on
Latin American currencies a day ahead of a government bond sale
in Spain, as the strains on the euro zone drove investors to the
perceived safety of the dollar.
Mexico's peso weakened 0.5 percent to 13.1616 per
dollar, and the Chilean peso shed 0.9 percent to 488.6 per
dollar, while remaining in a narrow band that has penned in
trading since early March.
"There was a lot of caution in the market, with the peso
moving between 13.10 and 13.16 per dollar, which is the 100-day
moving average, as everyone waits for Spain's auction tomorrow,"
said Cesar Elizalde, a trader at Banorte-IXE in Mexico City.
"If it goes badly, we could see the peso at 13.30 per dollar
without a problem," he said.
The peso has lost about 2.4 percent this month after a sharp
rally in the first two months of the year, pressured by concerns
about the euro zone debt crisis, patchy economic growth in the
United States, and the potential for a sharp slowdown in China.