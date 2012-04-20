* Mexican, Chilean peso gain on renewed risk appetite
* Peru's peso hit near 15-year high
* Fear of c.bank intervention limits Brazil's real rise
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, April 20 Latin American currencies
gained on Friday, with the Peruvian peso hitting its strongest
level in nearly 15 years, as better-than-expected data in Europe
improved risk appetite across global foreign exchange markets.
Peru's peso rose 0.08 percent to 2.651 per dollar,
with banks reducing their exposure to the U.S. currency.
Mexico's peso rose 0.64 percent to 13.1220 per
dollar, on track to end the week near flat, while the Chilean
peso gained 0.5 percent to 485.80 per dollar.
Germany's Ifo business climate index rose to 109.9 in April
versus a forecast of 109.5. The report was the latest sign that
the euro zone's largest economy continued to outpace the bloc's
debt-ravaged southern states.
Also, data showed British retail sales jumped 1.8 percent on
the month in March, the highest jump in more than a year and
well above forecasts for a rise of 0.5 percent.
"Britain's retail results and Germany's positive business
sentiment survey contribute to a more favorable environment,"
wrote Octavio de Barros, Bradesco's head of research and
economic studies in São Paulo. "In this context of lower risk
aversion, the world's main currencies appreciate against the
dollar and the commodities also rise."
Brazil's real rose more modestly against the U.S. currency,
0.39 percent, to 1.8727 reais per dollar, after Finance Minister
Guido Mantega said on Thursday that acting to curb currency
gains is part of the government's strategy to protect local
manufacturers from unfair global competition.
The Brazilian central bank's frequent dollar purchases on
the spot market brought the real to its weakest level since
November on Wednesday, near 1.90 reais.
"We're giving practical evidence that currency intervention,
a strategy that has been used by other countries, is effective.
We can reduce our industry's disadvantages," Mantega told
reporters during a trip to Washington.
Brazil's currency has also been hit by successive interest
rate cuts. Yields on rate futures contracts fell to
record lows on mounting speculation of further rate cuts after
the central bank slashed borrowing costs for the sixth straight
time this week to 9 percent, just shy of an all-time low.
"The real should continue trading on the back foot amidst
expectations for lower rates and central bank intervention,"
wrote Brown Brothers Harriman global currency strategy team, led
by Marc Chandler, in a note.