* Fresh IMF resources, upbeat German data boost Latam FX
* Peru's peso hits near 15-year high
* Brazil's Mantega says gov't may adopt capital controls
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, April 20 Latin American currencies
gained on Friday on renewed risk appetite in global markets
after the world's main economies pledged more than $430 billion
to boost the International Monetary Fund.
The Group of 20 nations pledged to more than double the
IMF's lending capacity as it seeks to protect the global economy
from the euro zone's debt crisis.
Upbeat German data also boosted riskier assets across the
globe. The Ifo business climate index rose to 109.9 in April,
above a forecast of 109.5, in the latest sign that the euro
zone's largest economy may continue to outpace the bloc's
debt-ravaged smaller economies.
Peru's peso closed at its strongest level in nearly
15 years, at 2.651 per dollar, even after the third-largest
central bank market intervention this year.
Other Latin American currencies gained, with the Mexican
peso strengthening 0.77 percent to 13.1050 per
dollar, while the Chilean peso gained 0.4
percent to 486.20 per dollar.
"We spent the whole week trading sideways," said one trader,
who asked not to be named, in Santiago. "Today the external
backdrop has been absolutely favorable."
The Brazilian real also gained, partially
reversing its losses early this week, even after the central
bank bought dollars in the local spot market. It strengthened
0.6 percent, to 1.8680 reais per dollar.
The Brazilian currency, however, is seen underperforming its
peers as the government aggressively tries to limit hot money
inflows. Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday that
Latin America's largest economy may even resort to capital
controls as it seeks to protect local manufacturers from the
effects of an overvalued currency.
Brazil's government will keep doing "whatever it judges
necessary to contain excessive and volatile capital inflows
through a combination of intervention in spot and future
exchange markets, macroprudential measures and capital
controls," Mantega said.
The Brazilian central bank's frequent dollar purchases on
the spot market brought the real to its weakest level since
November on Wednesday, near 1.90 reais.
Brazil's currency has also been hit by successive interest
rate cuts. Yields on rate futures contracts fell to
record lows on mounting speculation of further rate cuts after
the central bank slashed borrowing costs this week for the sixth
straight time, to 9 percent, just shy of an all-time low.
"The real should continue trading on the back foot amidst
expectations for lower rates and central bank intervention,"
wrote Brown Brothers Harriman's global currency strategy team in
a note on Friday.