* Dutch, French political developments roil markets
* Weak economic data adds to euro zone debt concerns
* Brazil's real weakens 0.7 pct, Mexican peso off 0.4 pct
* Colombia's FDI flows hold peso rally's gains
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, April 23 Latin American currencies
weakened against the dollar on Monday as gathering political and
economic uncertainty in Europe drove investors to perceived
safe-haven assets in the United States.
Brazil's currency, the real, lost 0.7 percent to
1 .8811 p er dollar, the worst performer this month among the
world's 36 most-traded currencies, according to Thomson Reuters
data. The Mexican peso slipped 0.4 per cent to 13. 167,
ne aring its weakest level in three months.
Investors spurned higher-yielding Latin American assets as
political developments raised doubts about the euro zone's
handling of a sovereign debt crisis, which sparked a sharp
sell-off in riskier assets during the second half of last year.
The Dutch prime minister presented his government's
resignation on Monday due to a crisis over budget cuts. In
France, a presidential candidate pledging to renegotiate a
European budget pact won a first-round vote.
Worries about a resurgent European debt crisis were enough
to overwhelm local factors such as recent strong retail sales
data in Mexico, according to Eduardo Suarez, a currency
strategist at Scotia Capital.
"We're not seeing currencies trading on their own
fundamentals," he said. "The external environment just
overwhelms everything."
Concerns about the health of the European economy, a major
destination for Latin American exports, also mounted after
purchasing managers' indexes in the euro zone pointed to a
sharper-than-expected economic slowdown.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note,
considered a safe haven, rose to its highest since late
February, up 7/32, the yield at 1.9331 percent.
Suarez said the Brazilian real has especially suffered from
risk aversion in recent weeks as the central bank redoubled its
interventions in the foreign exchange market and left open the
possibility of cutting interest rates to historic lows.
Lower interest rates reduce the draw of Brazilian debt for
foreign investors and could sap the dollar inflows that fueled
the real's nearly 10 percent rally in January and February.
The capital flows into Colombia, by contrast, have been
driven more by foreign direct investment that the country has
encouraged in its oil and mining industries.
Analysts say Colombia is unlikely to restrict foreign direct
investment flows, which rose 30 percent from a year earlier to
$4.3 billion in the first quarter, dwarfing the central bank's
$20 million daily dollar purchases.
Colombia's peso firmed 0.1 percent on Monday to
1769.5, adding to a more than 9.5 percent rally this year,
making it the best year-to-date performer of 152 world
currencies tracked by Thomson Reuters.