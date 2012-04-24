* Brazil's real near flat, Mexico's peso gains 0.15 percent
* Brazil real curbs gains after central bank auction
* Peru sol hits new 15-year high
By Caroline Stauffer
LIMA, April 24 Latin America's currencies
strengthened in choppy trading on Tuesday after
better-than-expected U.S. housing data and a Dutch debt sale
eased global growth concerns, though central bank intervention
limited the Brazilian real's gains.
Investors breathed a sigh of relief after the Dutch state
raised 2 billion euros at a bond auction the day after the prime
minister's resignation over budget cuts raised the specter of an
expanded European debt crisis.
In the United States, government data showed new
single-family home sales dropped in March but still beat
analysts' expectations. A private report showed U.S.
single-family home prices rose in February for the first time in
10 months.
"All of this is supporting U.S. stocks and Latin American
currencies are following that," said Pedro Tuesta, an economist
with Washington-based 4Cast.
Signs of recovery in the world's largest economy and in
Europe support assets perceived as risky, such as stocks and
emerging market currencies.
The Mexican peso gained 0.15 percent to 13.1573 to
the U.S. dollar, though it traded in and out of positive
territory.
Brazil's real strengthened 0.04 percent to close
bidding 1.8808 per dollar. The currency had strengthened as much
as 0.3 percent but lost most of its gains shortly after the
central bank called an auction to buy dollars.
The real has been the worst performer of the world's 36
most-traded currencies tracked by Thomson Reuters this month as
investors bet the government and central bank will continue to
try to weaken it through taxes and market intervention.
Looking ahead, analysts said the Mexican peso would continue
to be volatile ahead of Mexican and U.S. central bank meetings.
The Federal reserve is expected to reiterate its intent to
keep U.S. interest rates near zero through 2014 when its two-day
meeting concludes on Wednesday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters meanwhile see the Banco de
Mexico holding the benchmark interest rate at 4.5 percent on
Friday although with an increased probability of a cut. Lower
borrowing costs mean lower returns for investors.
"There are factors that will keep the peso volatile ... We
have the Fed's meeting, and a rate cut for the local reference
rate hasn't been ruled out," said Gabriel Lozano, senior
economist at Santander Financial Group in Mexico City.
Further South, Chile's peso strengthened 0.16
percent to close bidding 487.6 per dollar while Peru's sol
gained 0.04 percent to end bidding 2.65 per dollar, its
strongest close in some 15 years.
The Andean country's central bank has bought dollars on the
spot market nearly every day in recent weeks, though not on
Tuesday, amid heavy dollar inflows and strong economic growth.