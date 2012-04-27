* Mexico's central bank holds rates, supports peso rally
* Mexican peso strengthen as much as 1.9 percent
* Chilean peso up on copper, weaker dollar abroad
By Rachel Uranga and Alonso Soto
MEXICO CITY/BRASILIA, April 27 The Mexican peso
rallied on Friday after the central bank held its benchmark
interest rate steady, giving Mexican assets additional allure
after heavy bets the bank would lower borrowing costs.
Banco de Mexico left its key rate at 4.5 percent, where it
has been since mid-2009. Economists expected the bank to hold
steady but the market had bet on at least a 25-basis-point cut
in the coming months.
The peso surged after the central bank decision,
gaining 1.90 percent to 12.9720 per dollar. The currency is on
track to post its biggest one-day gain since Jan. 3.
Yields on short-term interest rates swap contracts
spiked as investors dumped bets that fully priced in a cut in
coming months.
"The market is pricing in that the central bank is not going
to lower interest rates, making it more attractive to foreign
investors. This is what brought on the strengthening of the peso
and it's going to continue," said Federico Flores at financial
group Invex in Mexico City.
A cut in interest rates usually curbs returns for investors
chasing higher profits in emerging-market assets.
The Mexican peso, until recently considered one of the most
undervalued currencies in Latin America, could continue
strengthening in coming months as further stimulus in the United
States could drive investors to the country.
Alfredo Puig, a trader at Vector, said that he expects the
peso could go to as much as 12.8 but there remains risk from
Europe.
"We think that the strengthening trend could well return but
if there's more bad news in Europe those gains could be taken
away," Puig said.
The rest of Latin American currencies also strengthened
after slower-than-expected economic growth in the United States
raised the possibility of further stimulus that would drag down
the dollar.
The Brazilian real, however, remained stable as
constant government threats of more intervention and the specter
of another central bank rate cut has kept downward pressure on
the currency.
"The real remains stable because of the threat of more
intervention by the central bank and the government," said
Reginaldo Galhardo, exchange trade manager at Treviso Corretora
in Sao Paulo.
The real strengthened 0.08 percent to trade at 1.8838 per
dollar on Friday afternoon. The Brazilian government has
succeeded in weakening the real this year after slapping taxes
on foreigners investing in local debt and raising duties on
international borrowing.
Chile's peso ended at an over two-week high as prices for
top export copper rose to their strongest in three weeks
on tight supplies outside China and as the euro firmed versus
the greenback on downbeat U.S. economic data.
The peso finished 0.37 percent stronger, firming
for the fourth day in a row to bid at 483.20 per dollar.