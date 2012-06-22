* Mexico cenbank watching weak peso's impact on inflation
* Investors watching euro zone leaders for crisis solution
* Mexican peso gains 0.4 pct, Brazilian real down 0.4 pct
MEXICO CITY, June 22 Latin American currencies
traded mixed o n F riday ahead of a highly anticipated European
Union summit next week where investors are hoping policymakers
will tackle the euro zone debt crisis with strong measures.
The Mexican peso, one of the world's most liquid
and traded currencies, gained 0.39 percent to 13.8515 against
the dollar. The Brazilian real , which has been
trading in narrow ranges between 2.07 and 2.01 this month,
dipped 0.48 percent to 2.0642.
The peso got a boost after the European Central Bank eased
lending rules and leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain
agreed the EU should adopt pro-growth measures worth 1 percent
of its GDP to put euro-zone countries on a sustainable path.
Their meeting on Friday was preparing the ground for a full
EU summit in Brussels on June 28 and 29
"Once you see some abating of concern on the European front,
you see guys playing the Mexico peso," said Kathryn Rooney, a
Latin American economist at Bulltick in Miami. "If the summit
disappoints I think we are going to have a fierce market
reaction to the downside."
Latin American currencies and stocks had sold off on
T hursday after a series of weak economic data in the United
States, China and Europe added to concerns about the world
economy. Analysts said with the outcome of the summit far from
clear, currencies are likely to remain volatile.
In Mexico, the peso got a brief boost after the central
bank's monetary policy meeting showed policymakers are less
likely to cut interest rates on fear that prolonged peso
weakness could translate into higher inflation.
"The central bank is trapped between inflation rising and
already above 4 percent, a subvalued peso and high unemployment,
in a very volatile international context," Bank of America
Merrill Lynch economist Carlos Capistran wrote in a research
note.
"Also worth highlighting that some members of the board
noted the recent depreciation of the peso loosens monetary
conditions," he added.
The Mexican peso has lost about 9 percent against the dollar
since mid-March.
In Brazil, investors remained cautious as they sought clear
signs of progress in plans to achieve fiscal and banking union
in the euro zone.
"Investors are watching the meeting of the European leaders,
which should add volatility to the market," said Ricardo Zeno,
managing director at AZ Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.
"There are hopes for new measures, but the truth is that the
uncertainties cause a lot of risk aversion," he added.
The peso ended the week near flat while the Brazilian real
lost about 0.8 percent.
Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 21:52 GMT:
daily % yearly %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0642 -0.48 -9.59
Mexico peso 13.8515 0.39 0.85
Argentina peso* 5.9600 0.34 -20.64
Chile peso 502.8000 -0.12 3.28
Peru sol 2.6500 0.15 1.77
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte in Rio de Janeiro and Rachel
Uranga in Mexico City; Editing by Dan Grebler)