* Investors cautious ahead of euro summit later this week
* Brazil central bank to sell currency swaps on Wednesday
* Real falls 0.25 pct, Mexican peso gains 0.5 pct
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 26 Brazil's real fell on
Tuesday as the country's rising loan defaults stoked concerns
about its economy, and Latin American currencies in general
remained pressured by skepticism over the ability of a European
summit to ease the region's debt crisis.
The exception to that trend was the Mexican peso
which gained more than half a percentage point, taking its cue
from a tentative recovery in U.S. stock markets.
The Brazilian real led losses in the region,
trading 0.25 percent lower, after data showed domestic loan
delinquencies reached a record high. It was the latest in a
series of weak economic indicators that have tempered investor
optimism about Brazil.
Signs Brazil will struggle to grow faster than last year's
disappointing 2.7 percent rate have suggested the government
will resort to even lower interest rates and a weaker currency
to boost the economy.
The Brazilian real weakened even after the central bank
announced it will on Wednesday sell as many as 60,000 currency
swaps, which have an impact similar to the sale of dollars in
the futures market.
The swap auction, the first of that type since June 11, is
aimed at rolling over contracts expiring July 2, one reason why
it had little impact on the market, traders said.
Fears a European summit later this week will do little to
stop the region's debt crisis spreading kept the Chilean peso
and the Colombian peso little changed.
"Markets are awaiting the European summit later in the week.
There is talk about the creation of a super minister of finance
to solve the problems of the euro zone, but for now there is a
lot of concern," said Rodrigo Sarria, a trader at Celfin Capital
in Santiago.
Hopes of faster fiscal integration in the euro zone, the
solution many investors would like to see, faded further as
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was quoted as saying she does
not think Europe will reach total debt liability in her
lifetime.
Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 16:20 GMT:
Currencies daily % year-to-
change ate %
Latest change
Brazil real 2.0706 -0.25 -9.76
Mexico peso 13.8379 0.51 0.95
Argentina peso* 5.9500 0.50 -20.50
Chile peso 508.3000 0.10 2.16
Colombia peso 1,805.0000 -0.08 7.39
Peru sol 2.6650 -0.15 1.20
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte in Rio de Janeiro, Moises
Avila in Santiago; Editing by Andrew Hay)