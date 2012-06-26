* Investors cautious ahead of euro summit later this week * Brazil central bank to sell currency swaps on Wednesday * Real falls 0.25 pct, Mexican peso gains 0.5 pct RIO DE JANEIRO, June 26 Brazil's real fell on Tuesday as the country's rising loan defaults stoked concerns about its economy, and Latin American currencies in general remained pressured by skepticism over the ability of a European summit to ease the region's debt crisis. The exception to that trend was the Mexican peso which gained more than half a percentage point, taking its cue from a tentative recovery in U.S. stock markets. The Brazilian real led losses in the region, trading 0.25 percent lower, after data showed domestic loan delinquencies reached a record high. It was the latest in a series of weak economic indicators that have tempered investor optimism about Brazil. Signs Brazil will struggle to grow faster than last year's disappointing 2.7 percent rate have suggested the government will resort to even lower interest rates and a weaker currency to boost the economy. The Brazilian real weakened even after the central bank announced it will on Wednesday sell as many as 60,000 currency swaps, which have an impact similar to the sale of dollars in the futures market. The swap auction, the first of that type since June 11, is aimed at rolling over contracts expiring July 2, one reason why it had little impact on the market, traders said. Fears a European summit later this week will do little to stop the region's debt crisis spreading kept the Chilean peso and the Colombian peso little changed. "Markets are awaiting the European summit later in the week. There is talk about the creation of a super minister of finance to solve the problems of the euro zone, but for now there is a lot of concern," said Rodrigo Sarria, a trader at Celfin Capital in Santiago. Hopes of faster fiscal integration in the euro zone, the solution many investors would like to see, faded further as German Chancellor Angela Merkel was quoted as saying she does not think Europe will reach total debt liability in her lifetime. Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 16:20 GMT: Currencies daily % year-to- change ate % Latest change Brazil real 2.0706 -0.25 -9.76 Mexico peso 13.8379 0.51 0.95 Argentina peso* 5.9500 0.50 -20.50 Chile peso 508.3000 0.10 2.16 Colombia peso 1,805.0000 -0.08 7.39 Peru sol 2.6650 -0.15 1.20 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte in Rio de Janeiro, Moises Avila in Santiago; Editing by Andrew Hay)