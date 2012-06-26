* Investors cautious ahead of euro summit later this week * Brazil central bank to sell currency swaps on Wednesday * Brazilian real falls 0.31 pct, Mexican peso gains 1.1 pct MEXICO CITY/RIO DE JANEIRO, June 26 Mexico's peso rose on Tuesday after a poll showed the presidential front-runner in the election to be held on Sunday could win a majority in Congress, paving the way for quick economic reforms. Meanwhile, Brazil's real currency fell after data showed loan delinquencies at Brazilian banks hit a record high in the month of May. The latest poll ahead of Mexico's July 1 vote showed Enrique Pena Nieto, the candidate from the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), with a 13 point advantage over left leaning candidate Andres Manuel Obrador. The poll by Consulta Mitofsky said the PRI's alliance could win between 274 and 304 seats in the 500-member lower house of congress and between 66 and 73 spots in the 128-member Senate. "The polls are in of Pena Nieto and the people are happy that reforms will finally come," said Alfredo Puig, a trader at brokerage Vector in Monterrey, Mexico. Mexico's currency strengthened 1.11 percent to 13.755 per dollar. Investors are hopeful that Pena Nieto, can deliver on promised fiscal, labor and energy reforms including his vow to open up state oil giant Pemex to more private investment. Division in congress has blocked major economic reforms in Mexico since the late 1990s. In Brazil, the real led losses in the region, trading 0.31 percent lower, after data showed domestic loan delinquencies reached a record high. It was the latest in a series of weak economic indicators that have tempered investor optimism about Brazil. Signs Brazil will struggle to grow faster than last year's disappointing 2.7 percent rate have suggested the government will resort to even lower interest rates and a weaker currency to boost the economy. The Brazilian real weakened even after the central bank announced it will on Wednesday sell as many as 60,000 currency swaps, which have an impact similar to the sale of dollars in the futures market. The swap auction, the first of that type since June 11, is aimed at rolling over contracts expiring July 2, one reason why it had little impact on the market, traders said. Fears a European summit later this week will do little to stop the region's debt crisis from spreading pressured Latin American currencies across the board. German Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to bury once and for all the idea of common euro zone bonds on Tuesday, saying Europe would not share total debt liability "as long as I live", as the bloc's big four finance ministers met to narrow differences on how to solve a worsening debt crisis. "It is basically confirming that nothing is going to come out of the meeting," said Pedro Tuesta, a Latin American currency strategist with Washington-based 4Cast. "The market is starting to think Merkel wants something to explode before she does something." Hopes of faster fiscal integration in the euro zone, the solution many investors would like to see, faded further as German Chancellor Angela Merkel was quoted as saying she does not think Europe will reach total debt liability in her lifetime. Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 21:37 GMT: daily % yearly % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0719 -0.31 -9.97 Mexico peso 13.7555 1.11 1.56 Argentina peso* 5.9200 1.01 -20.10 Chile peso 508.5000 0.06 2.12 Peru sol 2.6610 0.00 1.35 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte in Rio de Janiero, Danielle Fonseca in Sao Paulo and Rachel Uranga and Jean Arce in Mexico City; Editing by Diane Craft)