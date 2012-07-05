* ECB cuts rates, stays clear of bolder measures
* BoE adds stimulus; Bank of China surprises with rate cut
* Brazil real adds 0.2 pct; Mexico peso drops 0.62 pct
By Patricia Duarte and Jean Arce
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 5 The Mexican and
Chilean pesos weakened on Thursday after another round of
stimulus by central banks in Europe and China failed to ease
investors' concerns about a global economic slowdown.
The European Central Bank cut interest rates to a record low
but steered clear of bolder measures, such as flooding banks
with additional liquidity.
The Mexican peso weakened 0.62 percent as some
investors were disappointed the ECB did not make a stronger
move.
The Brazilian real firmed 0.2 percent to
2.0229, bouncing after two sessions of losses on concerns
authorities could buy dollars to weaken the currency.
"There were hopes the ECB could launch another round of
long-term refinancing operations to inject liquidity in the
financial system," said Gabriel Lozano, a senior economist with
Santander in Mexico City.
A recent wave of cheap long term loans from Europe's Central
Bank aimed at easing pressure on the stressed financial sector
rallied Latin American markets earlier in the year as investors
rushed to higher yielding markets.
Unlike Brazil, Mexico's central bank has steered clear of
interfering in the currency markets making the country a safer
bet for foreign investors.
The yield on Mexico's 10-year bond bid down 10
basis point on Thursday to 5.19 percent, trading near a record
low. The 10-year yield has fallen more than 100 basis points
since late May.
Unlike recent past waves of global central bank liquidity
that have bolstered the real's value against the dollar,
Brazilian policymakers are not expecting a new wave of hot money
to drive strong gains in the currency.
Brazil's aggressive interest rate cuts have killed the
allure of the real for carry-trade operations, in which
investors borrow at low interest rates to buy assets in
higher-yielding currencies, said a senior source at President
Dilma Rousseff's economic team.
"We don't see signs of any (capital) tsunami," said the
source, adding that a weaker real is also sapping investors'
interest for Brazilian assets.
Brazil is seen slashing its key interest rate to an all-time
low of 8.0 percent next week as policymakers try to support a
faltering economy.
The ECB move, which was widely anticipated by investors,
followed the Bank of England's expected decision to launch a
third round of stimulus and a surprise interest rate cut by the
Chinese central bank.
Investors are concerned the Chinese economy may be slowing
more than anticipated, which could further weigh on commodities
exports from Latin America.
The Chilean peso fell 0.2 percent to 495.35 per
dollar, but still traded in a range between 494 and 498 per
dollar.
Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 2145 GMT
Currencies daily % year-to
change date %
Latest change
Brazil real 2.0229 0.20 -7.45
Mexico peso 13.4110 -0.62 4.16
Argentina peso* 5.9400 0.34 -20.37
Chile peso 495.3500 0.27 4.83
Peru sol 2.6470 -0.04 1.89
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages