* Brazil's June consumer inflation lowest in nearly 2 years * Weak US jobs data drives investors into dollar * Brazil real drops 0.8 pct, Mexico peso down 0.6 pct By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 Brazil's interest-rate futures dropped on Friday after the country's benchmark inflation rate hit a near two-year low in June, while Latin American currencies slid on weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data. Reinforcing views that Brazil will cut its benchmark Selic rate to new lows, the country's statistics bureau said consumer inflation in June slowed to 0.8 percent, below economists median forecast for a 0.11 percent reading. Interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2014 dropped 3 basis points to 7.88 percent, while contracts expiring in January 2015 fell 4 basis points to 8.54 percent. Latin American currencies also weakened as investors, worried about global economic prospects, sold emerging market assets in general and rushed to the perceived safety of the dollar. In a sign of investors' growing aversion to risk, yield spreads between emerging market bonds and U.S. Treasuries widened 4 basis points to 357 basis points, according to JP Morgan's EMBI+ index. The dollar rose about half a percentage point against a basket of major currencies, according to the U.S. Dollar Index. Adding to global economic concerns was data showing U.S. employers added only 80,000 jobs in June, less than the 90,000 new positions expected by analysts. "After yesterday's ADP (jobs) report, markets expected slightly better data today. That didn't happen, and market sentiment was hurt," said Flavio Serrano, senior economist with BES Investimento in Sao Paulo. The Brazilian real led losses in the region, falling 0.8 percent to 2.0394 per dollar. It has lost some 2.8 percent since Tuesday, when a central bank official signaled the government was not comfortable with a currency below 2 per dollar. The Mexican peso dropped 0.6 percent and was on track to close the week with losses of more than 1 percent. Chile's peso traded about 0.7 percent lower. Concerns about the global economy have been on the rise despite a new round of stimulus measures deployed by central banks in Europe and China on Thursday. Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1635 GMT Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0394 -0.81 -8.38 Mexico peso 13.4990 -0.64 3.49 Argentina peso* 5.9400 0.34 -20.37 Chile peso 499.0000 -0.68 4.07 Colombia peso 1,784.6600 -0.49 8.61 Peru sol 2.6540 -0.26 1.62 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages